STAUNTON — Thirteen local nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $35,000 at the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge’s 2023 Youth Philanthropy Council Grants Celebration Tuesday night.

The YPC is a grant-making body comprised of 21 students from all of the local public high schools as well as Stuart Hall School and Ridgeview Christian School. Held at the Staunton Innovation Hub, the celebration was a culmination of a nine-month journey for these students.

Led by Community Foundation Director of Educational Programs Miriam Burrows, the students met monthly at the HUB to learn how nonprofits function and about current challenges in the community. This informed the creation of the YPC’s funding priorities which would guide their evaluations and grant decisions.

The YPC chose to support programs and services that provide equal access to mental health resources, trauma counseling for elementary age children, and programs for residents who need help meeting their basic needs. They were particularly interested in learning about initiatives which attempt to PREVENT the crises which instigate these needs.

On Tuesday night, students like Fort Defiance senior John Emmett Souder got to see the impact of his efforts.

“Today was really cool to see everybody (after we had been arguing about all of the decisions) be really happy with the final result,” Souder said. “It was cool to be able to present together, and be able to put faces with the organizations that we heard so much about.”

The local nonprofit organizations receiving grants were:

ARROW Project

Artis Transitions, Inc.

Blue Ridge CASA for Children

Creative Works Farms

EMBRACE

Mental Health America of Augusta

New Directions Center

On the Road Collaborative

Sin Barreas

The Life Work Project

Valley Children’s Advocacy Center

Valley Hope Counseling Center

Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS)

Leaders in the nonprofit community were grateful to be recognized by the students.

“I’m ecstatic, because they are young people that chose us,” said Susan Venable, president and CEO of Artis Transitions. “They’re passionate. They are the future, and I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

Claudia Lopez-Nunez, executive director at New Directions Center, agreed.

“It’s unfortunate that domestic violence and human trafficking is an ongoing problem,” Lopez