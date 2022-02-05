Area restaurant and church unite to feed first responders

STUARTS DRAFT — A local church and restaurant have partnered together to ensure that first responders always have a meal to eat while on long emergency calls.

Sooner BBQ in Stuarts Draft and Church on the Hill in Fishersville formed the partnership nonprofit ministry 1st Responder Care, a service where responders from Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro can request food for emergencies that take more than six hours to contain. Since Aug. 1, over 300 meals have been served to first responders.

For Brad Theado, the owner of Sooner BBQ, part of the desire to help out first responders comes from seeing the experiences his father had as a police officer.

“I grew up in a house where I saw the trauma that was taking place firsthand,” Theado said. “When I found out the county didn’t have a budget for feeding these guys when they’re out on extended leave, it blew me away. We do this for them at absolutely no cost to the county or to the departments themselves.”

Theado said he saw the idea on Facebook about five years ago but struggled to find a way to implement the idea until he approached Church on the Hill, where he and his wife Barbi attend.

The pastoral leadership at Church on the Hill jumped at the idea and said they would not only support it but fully fund the ministry. Church on the Hill helps to train all volunteers for 1st Responder Care and process any donations the ministry receives.

“It’s amazing,” Theado said of the church’s support. “Not only have they supported our program, but they support our business. During COVID, they would routinely call us, check on us and pray with us. It’s amazing the amount of support they’ve given us.”

The process of training volunteers to deliver the food is a little different than traditional food service, Theado said, as the volunteers walk into potentially high-stress situations for the first responders.

“We had to prepare them for the fact that it may not be all sunshine and roses when we drop stuff off but that the need is there, and we’re just there to heap love and appreciation upon those folks,” Theado said.

Theado said that while the volunteers don’t typically pray over the first responders on site unless they’re asked to, the opportunity allows their faith to be on display and show love to first responders, especially during a time when some voice criticism toward the group.

“We just want them to feel the love that we have for them, the love through Jesus Christ, and that we’re there for them,” Theado said. “These guys, the policemen, in particular, are under a lot of pressure right now and a lot of hatred, to be quite honest. When all you’re ever getting is hate directed at you, it’s really easy to give hate back. It’s really important to us to show them love, so they show love back to our citizens here in the county.”

