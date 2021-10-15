Augusta County approves improvements to Natural Chimneys Park and Campground

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved a pair of improvements of Natural Chimneys Park and Campground during its meeting Wednesday night.

The first improvement is the return of a camp store. Augusta County initially took ownership of the park and campground in 2009 and removed the store to allow a smoother transition into operation. According to the request document, the county believed the store would take staff away from more important duties at the park.

The funding for the store will come from the North River Parks and Recreation infrastructure. The total cost is $11,250, with $750 going toward sales supplies, $3,500 towards store fixtures like displays, and $8,500 toward inventory.

The store is expected to be ready by the 2022 camping season and carry the camping essentials. The store will be located inside Natural Chimneys visitor’s center, which received an overhaul of its own previously.

“The camp store was one of the last pieces to complete that process,” North River representative Jeffrey Slaven said. “I kind of feel like we’re a small amount of money away from making that facility complete. I was out there a few months ago, and they’ve done a really nice job inside, but right now, it’s just an empty space.”