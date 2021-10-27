Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves purchase of $270K ambulance

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a pair of emergency services tools, including an ambulance for the fire department on Wednesday night.

The ambulancem which will cost $270,125, is a part of an ongoing program within the county to replace aging ambulances. The vehicle model is a PL Custom, and it will be purchased from Goodman Specialized Vehicles in Amelia Court House. Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton made the motion to approve the ambulance with North River Supervisor Jeff Slaven seconding. Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull voted against approving the purchase.

Shull opposed the purchase as he argued the county had failed to properly gauge all its options regarding vendors of the ambulance.

“I’m not in favor of this because we haven’t followed through to do our due diligence for the public to find out whether this is the cheapest we can do on this,” Shull said. “Until we put it out to bid, we haven’t done our due diligence … You don’t know what the price is out here until you’ve requested it.”

Slaven responded by saying Goodman is the only vendor of the PL Custom model in Virginia. The county explored purchasing out of Maryland or a neighboring state, but they were not allowed to do so, Slaven said.