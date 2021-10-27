Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves purchase of $270K ambulance

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a pair of emergency services tools, including an ambulance for the fire department on Wednesday night.
The ambulancem which will cost $270,125, is a part of an ongoing program within the county to replace aging ambulances. The vehicle model is a PL Custom, and it will be purchased from Goodman Specialized Vehicles in Amelia Court House. Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton made the motion to approve the ambulance with North River Supervisor Jeff Slaven seconding. Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull voted against approving the purchase.
Shull opposed the purchase as he argued the county had failed to properly gauge all its options regarding vendors of the ambulance.
“I’m not in favor of this because we haven’t followed through to do our due diligence for the public to find out whether this is the cheapest we can do on this,” Shull said. “Until we put it out to bid, we haven’t done our due diligence … You don’t know what the price is out here until you’ve requested it.”
Slaven responded by saying Goodman is the only vendor of the PL Custom model in Virginia. The county explored purchasing out of Maryland or a neighboring state, but they were not allowed to do so, Slaven said.
“We went through that process to try to find some competitive means for a PL Custom,” Slaven said. “One of the things we’ve strived for is uniformity among our ambulances. When these guys and ladies ride in these things, everything is the same.”
The county needed to pursue as many different vendors as necessary to get the lowest possible price for the ambulance, Shull said, which Slaven argued would lead to a lack of consistency in the medic unit the county uses.
“It seems like nobody wants to get off their ass and do anything, to put out the specs and do [something],” Shull said. “It’s just easy to go through these state contracts and say, ‘here it is. Stroke a check and get it.’”
The board did indicate the possibility of having a more open bidding process on ambulances in the future.
The board also approved the purchase of a thermal imaging camera for the Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department. The camera will cost $9,416.57 out of the Pastures District infrastructure funds. The motion to purchase the camera passed unanimously.