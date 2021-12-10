Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves redistricting map

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s redistricting map on Wednesday night and will now go to work establishing voting precincts before next year’s primaries.
The board unanimously approved a revised fourth map that was released on Nov. 25, after residents pointed out the initial three drafts placed a community near Little North Mountain into the Pastures District.
The redistricting process for the county, which occurs every 10 years, posed additional challenges this year, as the Virginia General Assembly changed the rules for incarcerated individuals. Inmates no longer count toward the population numbers of the locality the jail is in, and instead count toward the last place they resided before incarceration.
Virginia is one of 11 states that operates this way, which Riverheads supervisor Mike Shull pointed out as he criticized the state for choosing to count the population in this manner.
“If the state of Virginia hadn’t of passed taking the prison population out of this, we wouldn’t have been into all the trouble that we are,” Shull said. “As I said before if all of the states are not doing this, it is a skewed U.S. census.”
Shull continued by calling the decision a partisan attempt to gerrymander.
“Virginia passed it because of the prison population down in southwest Virginia,” Shull said. “And I’ll say, the democrats passed it, none of the republicans were for it. It was done to try to mess up senate seats down there. This partisanship they’re doing needs to stop, and [they need] to look out for the people. Where does it go and fall back to? The decisions they make come back to us. Those people don’t see the people in our community. We have to face them.”
The state has scheduled public hearings for state and congressional district boundaries on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17. If no issues arise from those hearings, Augusta County will proceed to the voting precinct redistricting process to receive a certificate of no objection from the state before voting season begins.