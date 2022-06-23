Augusta County Board of Supervisors closes body camera donations account

VERONA — At the Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ May 25 meeting, the board voted to approve establishing a capital account to which residents could donate to purchase body cameras for the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the board voted to rescind that account after Sheriff Donald Smith outlined his priorities to the board and spoke against the effectiveness of a public fund. The motion to rescind passed 5-1, with Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton being the lone dissenter. Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter abstained after claiming the motion was invalid. The board previously voted to halt all donations to the account at its June 8 meeting after Vice-Chair Butch Wells voiced issues with the lack of guidelines about how the funds would be handled.

Smith told the board his number one priority is raising the wages of Emergency Communications Center staff and filling staff shortages in that department. Staff shortages reached the point that Smith pulled a deputy off the road and placed him with ECC staff, Smith said.

“We have to deal with that,” Smith said. “We are all going to fall on our faces if we don’t fix that issue. They are working as hard as they can work, but we don’t have enough staff down there.”

Smith listed additional school resource officers as his second priority, pointing to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“My phone since Texas has been ringing off the hook wanting to know about school resource officers and how I’m going to protect people’s kids and grandkids in county schools,” Smith said.

Other listed priorities included an improved digital radio system, more vehicles, and increased deputy staffing and wages.

Smith asked for the board to rescind the account as he did not want to accept any money from groups he said helped organize protests against law enforcement in the county starting in May 2021 after two officer-involved shootings. Smith also said that while he ‘wanted body cameras as much as anybody,’ the county currently did not have the infrastructure to support them.

“I have absolutely no desire to take one penny from Nexus, Black Lives Matter, their protesters, or whatever name they choose to use,” Smith said.

Smith further criticized members of the protesting groups, alleging that some followed deputies home as well as spread false propaganda.

“They don’t care about my deputies. They don’t care about me,” Smith said. “I have 12 lawsuits. I’ve been sued for being a homophobe. I’ve been sued for seizures of cellphones, shooting a dog, being racist, chilling their speech, and fourth amendment violations. These are paid people pushing an agenda. This is not the silent majority of Augusta County. This is not the people that elected you or me to keep this county safe.”

Seaton, who originally made the motion in May to establish the account, said he supported the sheriff’s office throughout the budget process and didn’t see why Smith and his fellow board members opposed a donation account.

“At the time, 5-2 passed this. I’m not sure what changed in the last four weeks since it was done,” Seaton said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.