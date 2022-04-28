Augusta County Board of Supervisors delay budget vote to next meeting on May 11

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday to delay a decision on the fiscal year 2023 budget until May 11, following a late motion from Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton regarding additional sheriff personnel.

Seaton motioned to approve a personnel request from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for the addition of two deputies, a training sergeant, an evidence sergeant, and a part-time evidence room assistant. The total of the request would be around $340,000. As a part of the same motion, the board would urge the county include two school resource officers in the budget each year until 2027. Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter seconded.

Other board members expressed frustration at the last-second motion to approve these requests, as the board did not discuss the proposal at Monday’s staff meeting. Seaton said he drafted the motion around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The request would be funded by an excess of money that is budgeted into a contingency account for use as needed.

North River Supervisor Jeffrey Slaven and Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull both opposed the idea that contingency money needed to be spent. Shull said if the county continued to spend money as it has in the past, tax rates would increase.

“This tax rate we’re getting ready to vote on of 63 cents is not going to stay there if we keep spending like we are,” Shull said. “It’s going to be like our neighbors to the north and the south at 73 cents and the ones across the mountain at 83 cents. We can’t keep operating like that, so we need to be mindful of what we’re spending money on right now.”

Slaven said the county needed to keep money in contingency to respond to unexpected situations.

“I don’t think good money management means if you make $5, you have to find a way to spend $5,” Slaven said. “We found out six weeks into last year’s budget that some things came up in our fire-emergency services that we didn’t plan for that all of the sudden changed our figures. Why do we think we need to spend every penny that we think we might have without thinking about how to reoccur that income and the fact that there isn’t going to be one more thing in the next 12 months that we might need $15 for and we’ve committed it or spent it?”

Seaton argued placing excess money in contingency without a purpose for it meant the county overcharged on taxes.

“That’s not our money. It’s the taxpayer’s money,” Seaton said. “We shouldn’t keep it if it’s the taxpayer’s money. In your own budget, you can keep your money. In the government budget, if you’re taking someone’s money and hoping you might need it for something in the future, you’ve charged too much.”

Vice-Chair Butch Wells said he did not oppose the addition of personnel, but he would have liked more notice to consider the practicality of the request.

The board voted 5-2 to delay a decision on the budget until May 11, with Shull and Slaven opposing the postponement.

“In 30 years, I’ve never known of someone at this point in the budget to come up with this kind of a recommendation,” Chairman Gerald Garber said of the request. “I can barely fathom this kind of a change, and no one even bothers to get a phone call.”

Seaton originally motioned for the budget excess to be used to purchase body and dash cameras for the sheriff’s office, with Carter seconding. The motion was defeated 5-2.

Seaton cited statistics indicating general support for body and dash cameras by people and police officers regardless of political affiliation or race.

South River Supervisor Steve Morelli said the current board is one of the friendliest to law enforcement that the county has ever had, pointing out a string of vehicle purchases and approvals of additional deputies last year, but said the county cannot exceed its means to the purchase body cameras.

“We cannot afford to do everything all at one time that we would like to do,” Morelli said. “I would love to have them, but I’m not at that point knowing that we have reassessments coming up to say ‘we’re bumping up your taxes’ if those reassessments don’t get us what we need. I think the way we’re going; we are going to get [body and dash cameras], just stay patient that we want them. We have bought millions of dollars of supplies already.”

The board also voted 5-2 to keep tax rates the same as 2022, with Seaton and Carter opposing. Seaton and Carter argued the tax rates should have been voted on with the budget in May.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.