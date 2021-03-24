Augusta County Board of Supervisors raises meal and lodging taxes

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on Wednesday to raise meal and lodging taxes from 4% to 6%.
Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton opposed the taxes, arguing an increase in taxes would deter people from eating out as much and thus hurt restaurants in the area during a time when they are already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of the cost of the increased meal and lodging taxes are bore by the business owners and not the consumers,” Seaton said. “Predictive models do not show revenue increases when you raise taxes on these industries. You may be able to maintain income in a strong economy, but I don’t think we’ve met that. But in a weakened economy, you will see business loss, job loss and accentuated revenue loss for governments.”
Riverheads supervisor Mike Shull agreed, but the two were outvoted.
Beverley Manor supervisor and vice-chair Butch Wells supported the tax hike because the county budget is need of additional funding, he said.
“I’ve had a chance to be involved in some preliminary budget discussions, and it’s not a very happy picture,” Wells said. “I view these two taxes as a choice. People have a choice on whether they want to go out and have a meal and citizens have a choice on whether they want to stay in a hotel or not.”
In other action, board members unanimously approved to rezone property beside the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona to pave the way for the nonprofit to purchase the land.
“The goal here is to rezone it to business with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank purchasing it from the Alexanders with the hopes of expanding their operation,” said Daniel Hansen, a land surveyor with Balzer and Associates.
The 4.16 acres owned by Maybelle R. Alexander on Laurel Hill Road, adjacent to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, was rezoned from single-family residential to business.
Board members are next scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Government Center to discuss the county budget.