Augusta County Board of Supervisors raises meal and lodging taxes

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on Wednesday to raise meal and lodging taxes from 4% to 6%.

Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton opposed the taxes, arguing an increase in taxes would deter people from eating out as much and thus hurt restaurants in the area during a time when they are already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of the cost of the increased meal and lodging taxes are bore by the business owners and not the consumers,” Seaton said. “Predictive models do not show revenue increases when you raise taxes on these industries. You may be able to maintain income in a strong economy, but I don’t think we’ve met that. But in a weakened economy, you will see business loss, job loss and accentuated revenue loss for governments.”

Riverheads supervisor Mike Shull agreed, but the two were outvoted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beverley Manor supervisor and vice-chair Butch Wells supported the tax hike because the county budget is need of additional funding, he said.