Augusta County Board of Supervisors tables solar energy discussion

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday evening to table amending the county’s solar energy ordinance until a later date.
The Augusta County Planning Commission met earlier this month to make amendments to the existing solar ordinances, which were presented to the board Tuesday. The primary changes related to the size of the projects, and which board the applicant would need to seek approval from. Previously, small projects went to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and larger projects were handled by the Board of Supervisors.
The discussion revolved around how far large solar projects needed to be away from their property lines as to not disrupt neighbors. Previously, the setback requirement for such projects was that the panels must be built 200 feet inside property lines, and at least 1,000 feet away from any residentially zoned area. Under the new amendments, the requirements would have been evaluated on a case-by-case basis based upon the surrounding community.
One Stuarts Draft resident argued for the board to raise the setback requirement to aid the community.
“Setting 1,000 feet as the standard would at least put the burden on the solar projects to justify the variance rather than putting the burden on citizens to argue for a greater setback than the one provided in the ordinance,” he said. “The question of the appropriate goes well-beyond and to one of the most important fundamentals of planning and zoning, that is preventing new developments from interfering with the existing uses and preserve the character of the community as planned.”
Former board member Carolyn Bragg said large solar projects would affect the beauty of Augusta County if not contained, and encouraged the supervisors to show wisdom with any ordinances involving solar.
“Solar is coming to Augusta, I do not doubt that,” Bragg said. “Large-scale solar is coming as well, but placement is key. So I have to ask the question: as you are riding down Route 11, Route 340, Route 250, Route 608 or you’re looking off many of the other roads in Augusta County as having 500 or 1,000 acres of solar fields within 50 feet of the road, should that be okay? Should that be our standard?”
Bragg listed her concerns about the possibility of tall solar panels blocking views while driving on county roads.
Nancy Sorrells, former board member and correspondent for The News Virginian, said the vague language in the ordinance could lead to subjectivity where it did not need to exist. She encouraged the board to clear up the rules and focus on a clear comprehensive plan.
Sorrells later said the ordinance’s frequent mention to potential glare issues from solar panels was misleading.
“Because solar panels are designed to absorb, not reflect, it seems to me that this item is no longer necessary,” Sorrells said. “And it perhaps only serves to perpetuate one of the unfounded issues that people level against solar development. I think we’re beyond that. The solar industry is no longer an unknown entity, and study after study have proved that glare is a non-issue.”
In other action, the board approved an ordinance that pay all full-time employees, part-time employees and Constitutional Officers and their employees with a lump sum bonus.
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors meets again Dec. 9.
