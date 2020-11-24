Augusta County Board of Supervisors tables solar energy discussion

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday evening to table amending the county’s solar energy ordinance until a later date.

The Augusta County Planning Commission met earlier this month to make amendments to the existing solar ordinances, which were presented to the board Tuesday. The primary changes related to the size of the projects, and which board the applicant would need to seek approval from. Previously, small projects went to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and larger projects were handled by the Board of Supervisors.

The discussion revolved around how far large solar projects needed to be away from their property lines as to not disrupt neighbors. Previously, the setback requirement for such projects was that the panels must be built 200 feet inside property lines, and at least 1,000 feet away from any residentially zoned area. Under the new amendments, the requirements would have been evaluated on a case-by-case basis based upon the surrounding community.

One Stuarts Draft resident argued for the board to raise the setback requirement to aid the community.