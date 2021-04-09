Augusta County Board of Supervisors to advertise proposed tax increase

The board previously raised both the meal and lodging taxes from 4% to 6% at its March 24 meeting. Those increases will account for additional revenue of about $1,250,000 and $130,974, respectively.

Aside from the tax increase, the budget includes an 8% increase in general fund spending from FY21, which the county said is partly because of contributions from the CARES act and adjustments made to FY21 related to the pandemic.

Approximately $47.2 million of the funds will go to Augusta County schools, which is 56% of the total spending. Other spending includes 22% on general funds, 15% on other funds, and 6% on school funds not included in the $47.2 million.

The budget sets aside $2.5 million for public safety expenses, including expenditures related to the Middle River Regional Jail which might be expanded because of overpopulation in the jail. The county will also seek to add 15 fire-rescue positions in the county, and a fire-rescue career development program.

Roughly 67% of revenue will come from property taxes in Augusta County. Other local taxes will account for about 16%, while a combination of state and federal taxes, as well as other general revenue sources account for the remaining 17%.