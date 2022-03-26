Augusta County Board of Supervisors vote against holding public hearing for police body and dash cameras

VERONA — With the budget season approaching, some citizens are wondering whether the Augusta County Board of Supervisors will prioritize purchasing body and dash cameras for the sheriff’s office.

Wayne representative Scott Seaton wanted to give the public the option to weigh in on the cameras on April 13 before the board held budget talks the next week, a motion seconded by Pastures representative Pam Carter. The motion was ultimately defeated 5-2, as the opposing board members said they lacked information about the cost of the technology to receive the public’s input.

Sheriff Donald Smith has requested the purchase of the cameras every year since 2018, but budget limitations eventually led the requests to be dropped.

Seaton cited a figure given to the board by Smith of $3 million over five years for 85 cameras, which he said was enough to begin the conversation publicly.

“I think that’s a starter. I think we’re just asking for public opinion about whether we want to have dash cams and body cams,” Seaton said. “We had it for [the Second Amendment] a few years ago, I don’t see why we can’t have it for this today. This is not for money. This is whether, as a policy, we want to proceed with it.”

South River representative Steve Morelli said the board would be unprepared to hold a public hearing that keeps people informed in three weeks.

“I think it just sounds premature. We haven’t heard the exact amount,” Morelli said. “I’m not saying I’m against it, but we need to go out and say, ‘it’s going to cost $5 million, and this is what it’s going to do to your taxes, or this is where we’re going to get the money from.’ I think we need to look at everything before we give people half of the information. It’s only fair to the public.”

Chanda McGuffin, the co-founder of RISE in Waynesboro, asked the board to consider a public hearing during public comment. McGuffin said the board would benefit from hearing from citizens who are both opposed and for the cameras.

“It’s important that the police officers have protection just as well as the citizen they may be arresting or have an interaction with,” McGuffin said. “It’s very comparable to you wanting to hire firemen and police in the budget. You wouldn’t send a fireman into a fire without a hose. [Body and dash cameras] are a resource that police need.”

Vice-chair Butch Wells said the board’s discussions around the cameras in work sessions have not been fruitful enough to make him feel confident hosting questions from the public.

“I look forward to listening to the public, but I don’t think I’m in a position right now to field questions that I anticipate that will come out of that public hearing,” Wells said. “We had a meeting about this on Monday and there was still confusion on our part. When the public gets up and speaks to us, I want to be prepared and intelligently able to answer the questions to the best of my ability. I cannot do that right now. No doubt in my mind someone will ask us, ‘what is this going to cost the county?’ I cannot tell you that right now.”

The conversation around body and dash cameras rose to the forefront last summer after county deputies were involved in two shootings in May, including the fatal shooting of a Grottoes man.

