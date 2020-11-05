Augusta County Board of Zoning denies special use permit for dog kennel and breeding facility

“Why would you possibly want an insulting dog breeding commercial kennel in Augusta County? You don’t need that. It’s a blight on this country that these facilities are allowed,” Mansfield said.

Kenneth Troyer, who’s known Miller for most of his life, spoke in favor of the permit and felt Miller would treat his animals correctly.

“I don’t like the word puppy mills, but I don’t see Gary going in that direction,” Troyer said.

Miller had the chance to speak during a rebuttal after hearing from the opposition.

“I would like to say this is not a puppy mill,” he said. “I have done quite a bit of research talking to other breeders that breed this particular breed, and this particular breed is a breed that a lot of people are looking for.”

When asked what he would do if no one were purchasing puppies, Miller said he would give them away to a good home to someone who could not afford a dog.

Miller’s four children are ages 13 and under, he said. All those who spoke in opposition suggested Miller’s children volunteer in the local shelters to learn responsibility.

“We had a lot of people speak in opposition to this with very good reason,” said board member Justine D. Tilghman. “I would encourage you all to think about how you could best use your energy, and one of the ways you could best use your energy is by seeing about getting some laws enacted that would prevent the so-called puppy mills.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.