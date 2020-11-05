Augusta County Board of Zoning denies special use permit for dog kennel and breeding facility

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously Thursday to deny a special use permit that would have allowed a dog kennel and breeding facility on a Greenville property in the Riverheads district.
Gary D. Miller, applicant and property owner, wanted the dog kennel and breeding facility for Labrador Retriever puppies that would have been American Kennel Club (AKC) certified.
“We just decided we would like to start a family business,” Miller said during Thursday’s public hearing. “The kids love dogs, and we know we’d give them something to do, and teach them work ethics and responsibility.”
Miller requested to have up to 10 females and two males on site and would have liked to be allowed 25 to 30 litters per year, which would produce an average of 225 puppies per year.
Before Thursday’s meeting, the board had received over 100 complaints from citizens in Augusta County and surrounding counties voicing concerns over the breeding facility being synonymous with a puppy mill.
“Our decision today is not about puppy mills,” said board chairman George A. Coyner. “We’re thinking about proper land use and that sort of thing.”
The board reviewed the property Thursday morning and was concerned about the proximity of houses surrounding the property and how barking from dogs could disturb neighbors.
Sheri Laubach, a sixth congressional district volunteer with the humane society in the U.S. and treasurer of the Friends of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, spoke in opposition to the permit during Thursday’s public hearing.
Laubach was concerned about Miller’s lack of research on commercial breeding and how overwhelmed the county’s animal control officers are because of the high number of dogs in local shelters.
“What’s he going to do when they’ve outgrown their profitability? He’s probably going to dump them at the shelter, or he’s going to have to start selling them off cheaply. They’re going to end up tied up out back in the county somewhere and who’s going to have to go check it out? Your ACO’s,” Laubach said.
Support Local Journalism
She was also concerned about Miller not knowing how he was going to advertise breeding his dogs. He said Craigslist and Facebook could be an option, along with word of mouth.
“The fact that he’s thinking that Craigslist is a good way to market them shows that he hasn’t done this research,” she said. “Those dogs are very likely ones that end up in the shelter.”
Susan Mansfield also spoke in opposition to the permit. She cited concerns with another commercial breeder in Augusta County and said some adult dogs were so matted they can’t urinate or defecate properly.
“Why would you possibly want an insulting dog breeding commercial kennel in Augusta County? You don’t need that. It’s a blight on this country that these facilities are allowed,” Mansfield said.
Kenneth Troyer, who’s known Miller for most of his life, spoke in favor of the permit and felt Miller would treat his animals correctly.
“I don’t like the word puppy mills, but I don’t see Gary going in that direction,” Troyer said.
Miller had the chance to speak during a rebuttal after hearing from the opposition.
“I would like to say this is not a puppy mill,” he said. “I have done quite a bit of research talking to other breeders that breed this particular breed, and this particular breed is a breed that a lot of people are looking for.”
When asked what he would do if no one were purchasing puppies, Miller said he would give them away to a good home to someone who could not afford a dog.
Miller’s four children are ages 13 and under, he said. All those who spoke in opposition suggested Miller’s children volunteer in the local shelters to learn responsibility.
“We had a lot of people speak in opposition to this with very good reason,” said board member Justine D. Tilghman. “I would encourage you all to think about how you could best use your energy, and one of the ways you could best use your energy is by seeing about getting some laws enacted that would prevent the so-called puppy mills.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!