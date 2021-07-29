Augusta County Courthouse unveils historical marker

Wells discussed expansion plans for the courthouse and said the board is still working to find a solution that will add to the building. The Staunton Historic Preservation Commission denied the county’s previous plans for a five-story expansion in October, saying the project would alter the character of the Beverley Historic District.

Whether that project comes to fruition is not relevant to the significance of the courthouse, Wells said.

“The Board of Supervisors is working on moving forward with a new courthouse complex, but I’m very confident that no matter where that leads us, this courthouse will never be forgotten,” Wells said.

The Augusta County Historical Society helped throughout the process, including handling donations to go towards the building of the marker, according to the organization’s president and News Virginian contributor Nancy Sorrells.

The historical society helped to verify the accuracy of the sign’s language, which Sorrells said the county did a great job with. The courthouse was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 but has gone without any recognition for that. The marker allows for the courthouse to finally receive that recognition, Sorrells said.

“It’s a symbol that Augusta County and Staunton citizens are all in this together,” Sorrells said. “It’s a unifying thing because sometimes we get caught up in ‘do you live in the city or do you live in the county?’ It’s a special place, and we were glad to be a part of it.”

