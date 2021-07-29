Augusta County Courthouse unveils historical marker

STAUNTON — Those driving through downtown Staunton will notice a new addition to the Augusta County Courthouse.
Community members and county officials came out Wednesday evening to unveil the new Virginia Highway Historical Marker for the courthouse, which was constructed in 1901.
The application for the marker to be added to the historical marker program was approved on March 18. The purpose of the program is to highlight and educate citizens on the historical significance of places around Virginia.
Augusta County Board of Supervisors vice-chairman Butch Wells spoke at the event, relaying a story about the first time he entered the courthouse as a police officer almost 50 years ago. Wells said he was struck with a sense of awe at what he saw inside the courtroom.
“I looked back at that building and thought ‘if only the walls inside that building could talk,’” Wells said. “I think I could find myself inside that building for hours on end, days on end, and I’m a guy that has always got to be on the move. I know I can sit in there and be fascinated by the story of events, activities, and court proceedings that have taken place within the walls of this building. It really excites me that we are putting a marker out front.”
The location for the building, which was designed by architect T.J. Collins, has remained the same since 1745, but the current courthouse is the fifth incarnation of the courthouse.
Wells discussed expansion plans for the courthouse and said the board is still working to find a solution that will add to the building. The Staunton Historic Preservation Commission denied the county’s previous plans for a five-story expansion in October, saying the project would alter the character of the Beverley Historic District.
Whether that project comes to fruition is not relevant to the significance of the courthouse, Wells said.
“The Board of Supervisors is working on moving forward with a new courthouse complex, but I’m very confident that no matter where that leads us, this courthouse will never be forgotten,” Wells said.
The Augusta County Historical Society helped throughout the process, including handling donations to go towards the building of the marker, according to the organization’s president and News Virginian contributor Nancy Sorrells.
The historical society helped to verify the accuracy of the sign’s language, which Sorrells said the county did a great job with. The courthouse was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 but has gone without any recognition for that. The marker allows for the courthouse to finally receive that recognition, Sorrells said.
“It’s a symbol that Augusta County and Staunton citizens are all in this together,” Sorrells said. “It’s a unifying thing because sometimes we get caught up in ‘do you live in the city or do you live in the county?’ It’s a special place, and we were glad to be a part of it.”