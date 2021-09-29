Augusta County dedicates bridge to fallen K-9

Capt. Ryan Insana never thought he’d return to the place where he lost his partner.
On Dec. 21, 2020, K-9 Cara of the Staunton Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty while attempting to locate a discarded firearm. The Labrador Retriever fell about 50 feet off a bridge on Old White Bridge Road and did not survive her injuries.
On Wednesday morning, Insana, along with other members of law enforcement, elected officials, and community members, returned to the scene to celebrate Cara, as Augusta County honored her by renaming the bridge where she lost her life the “K-9 Cara Memorial Bridge.”
“It’s bittersweet,” Insana said. “I had no want before this to come here, but this is for her. This is in celebration of her. I’m grateful that everybody took the time out to come out and sponsor this and that everybody did the hard work to get this name.”
Since that December day, Insana said the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities rallied to support him. He even received support from out of state.
“I got letters from across the country from people that didn’t even know her that sent out their condolences and grief,” Insana said. “This is truly special for her to be honored for all time. As tough as it is for me, it’s a good thing.”
Before the unveiling of the signs containing Cara’s name, local officials said a few words in memory of the K-9.
Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson spoke to Cara’s value, which ranged from locating deadly weapons to building connections with the broader community.
“Cara was an amazing animal,” Robertson said. “She was a loyal member of the Staunton Sheriff’s Office. She is still missed very much today. Cara not only found explosives and guns, but she also allowed us to foster relationships with many different agencies, which allowed us to work with those agencies to keep our community safe.”
Beyond the realm of law enforcement, Cara frequently connected with children in the community, a service Robertson said was invaluable.
“She allowed us to reach young children and bridge the gap so they may gain trust in law enforcement,” Robertson said.
Insana and Cara were on call aiding Augusta County the day she died. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the K-9 helped with the protection of all the surrounding communities.
“She lost her life in Augusta County. She lost her life helping our agency,” Smith said. “She established a program in Staunton that the surrounding agencies utilized. She became a part of our toolbox that we used to protect the citizens of Augusta County.”
The naming of the bridge comes after the Augusta County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on April 14 to request the renaming of the site from the Commonwealth Transportation Board. The request was successful, and Cara is the first K-9 in Virginia to have a bridge named after her.
Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter and Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton were two board members who pushed for the renaming, and they attended and spoke at Wednesday’s dedication.
For Insana, he will soon be with a new partner. The Staunton Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9, a puppy named Liberty, who is undergoing training.
“She’s just in the obedience stage right now, but she’s knocking it out. I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together,” Insana said.