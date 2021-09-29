Augusta County dedicates bridge to fallen K-9

Capt. Ryan Insana never thought he’d return to the place where he lost his partner.

On Dec. 21, 2020, K-9 Cara of the Staunton Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty while attempting to locate a discarded firearm. The Labrador Retriever fell about 50 feet off a bridge on Old White Bridge Road and did not survive her injuries.

On Wednesday morning, Insana, along with other members of law enforcement, elected officials, and community members, returned to the scene to celebrate Cara, as Augusta County honored her by renaming the bridge where she lost her life the “K-9 Cara Memorial Bridge.”

“It’s bittersweet,” Insana said. “I had no want before this to come here, but this is for her. This is in celebration of her. I’m grateful that everybody took the time out to come out and sponsor this and that everybody did the hard work to get this name.”

Since that December day, Insana said the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities rallied to support him. He even received support from out of state.

“I got letters from across the country from people that didn’t even know her that sent out their condolences and grief,” Insana said. “This is truly special for her to be honored for all time. As tough as it is for me, it’s a good thing.”