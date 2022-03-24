Augusta County honors the five women who served on the Board of Supervisors

VERONA — Since 1745, when Augusta County’s local government became operational, there have probably been several hundred people who have served as local leaders, first as court justices and county vestrymen, and since the Civil War as members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

Only five of those many leaders have been women elected to represent their respective districts, and on Wednesday, the county honored those community leaders with a resolution for Women’s History Month.

Cheryl Lackey, then Cheryl Miller, was the first woman to be elected to the board in 1991 when she became the Pastures District representative, a role she served in until 1995. Her contributions include supporting the implementation of a meal tax to aid financially in school construction and her role in acquiring a grant to establish sewer service in Craigsville.

The people of Augusta County elected Kay Frye to represent the Middle River district in 1996, where she served for 12 years until 2007. Frye pushed for the preservation of the Grandma Moses House during her time on the board, as well as leading the way in developing the Agriculture and Forrestal district ordinances, which help preserve the county’s working family farms. In 2004, Frye was elected by the board to serve as the chair of the board of supervisors, the first woman to hold that position. Frye died in June 2021.

“Kay believed in things passionately and she was fearless in fighting for the things she believed in,” current chairman Gerald Garber said at the time of Frye’s death in 2021.

The third woman elected to the board was Nancy Sorrells, who served as the Riverheads representative from 2004 to 2011, serving as the board chair in 2007. Sorrells commended Frye and Lackey for their influence on her public service on the board.

“Without a doubt, as the third woman to serve on the board, I stood on the shoulders of those pioneering women who came before me, Cheryl Miller and Kay Frye,” Sorrells wrote in a statement, as she was unable to attend Wednesday’s presentation. “Finding a seat at the governance table in a world where decisions were once made only by men in “smoke-filled back rooms” was certainly challenging at times and somewhat lonely. I treasure the conversations and advice from both Cheryl and Kay that I had during my eight years on the board.”

Sorrells listed three achievements as the proudest moments of her career. The creation of the Middlebrook Library, bringing sewer systems to Greenville and helping build the Riverheads Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station.

“The odds are that when a citizen reaches out to you, it is not to tell you about the great job that you are doing,” Sorrells wrote. “Rather, it is often a plea for help. Helping solve those problems, being where the rubber meets the road so to speak, and keeping the quality of life high for all who live in our communities is what made this job so rewarding for me.”

The fourth woman to serve as a member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors was Carolyn Bragg who was appointed to the Board of Supervisors to represent the Middle River district in 2014 after the death of David Beyeler. She was later elected officially to the position. Bragg served for six years in total, including as the board’s chair in 2016. Bragg currently serves as the vice-chair of the Augusta County Planning Commission.

“It is certainly a great privilege to have served the community, and to continue to serve the citizens of Augusta County is something we cherish,” Bragg said. “It’s a heartfelt job to have, and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Pam Carter, the county’s current representative of the Pastures District, was elected in 2018 and successfully re-elected in 2022. Carter played an instrumental role in the county’s partnership with All Points Broadband, which seeks to greatly expand residents access to the internet.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.