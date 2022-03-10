Augusta County officials expect state House and Senate to approve courthouse referendum

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors provided an update on the status of the county’s pursuit of a new referendum in 2022 for the Augusta County Courthouse at their meeting on Wednesday night.

Senate Bill 283, which will allow residents to vote on whether the Augusta County courthouse should stay in Staunton or move to Verona again in the fall, passed through House Committee in January and now edges closer to the governor’s desk, according to Vice-Chairman Butch Wells.

In 2016, voters chose to keep the courthouse in Staunton. The legislation will allow Augusta County to bypass a 10-year waiting period for a new referendum. Since the failed referendum, the county unsuccessfully attempted to expand the facilities in the city, which was denied by the Staunton Historic Commission.

The bill moved out of committee and was heard in the House and Senate on Thursday, officials said. However, the bills differ slightly with one version allowing prices to be on the ballot while the other does not allow it.

Augusta County Chairman Gerald Garber expressed his enthusiasm for where the process of relocating the courthouse is at, which has at times met resistance from constituents and the Staunton City Council.

“We’re at the best place we’ve been in terms of this,” Garber said.

Garber said if passed, the referendum will include exact information on the pricing of building a new courthouse in Augusta County versus keeping the facility in Staunton.

“It should be a fairly easy decision for people to make,” he said.

Garber commended Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, for their efforts to help advance the courthouse legislation through the system.

“They’ve both done what they said they would do, and it hasn’t always been easy,” Garber said of the two senators. “They’re big on precedent down there, and there wasn’t a precedent for this.”

Avoli also endorsed the referendum to the Staunton City Council in December. Staunton City Council eventually voted not to support the referendum.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.