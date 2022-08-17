Augusta County officials say building courthouse in Verona costs $20M less than in Staunton

VERONA — A new Augusta County Courthouse will cost around $20 million less if built in Verona than the City of Staunton, county officials said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald presented the numbers and information for the potential courthouse locations ahead of the Nov. 8 referendum in which voters will decide where to build based on the cost estimates. The decision on where to build a new facility comes as the county is under a court order to provide a safe and secure facility.

“There is not a question that says, ‘do you want us to build a court or not.’ There is not a yes or no question,” Fitzgerald said of the referendum.

The Verona location will cost an estimated $80,026,447 for the three-story facility that can house all the county’s courts, including the juvenile court. The building is planned to be 122,269 square feet and will have 334 parking spaces.

Although the price figure might seem high compared to the $45 million figure in the 2016 referendum, Fitzgerald said the estimation on the ballots is the total cost of the project, while the 2016 referendum only listed construction costs.

“That is important because as the county considers funding and considers bonding the project, what goes on the ballot is what we are allowed to bond,” Fitzgerald said. “We wanted to be very transparent with everybody about what the total costs are. We don’t want to say the cost of a building is $50 million and then come back later and say we spent 80.”

If built in Staunton, a five-story facility would cost $103,855,525 and replace the site of the current district and juvenile court building following its demolition. The planned facility contains 110,983 square feet of office space and an additional 18,555 square feet for a sally port.

Fitzgerald listed a few reasons for the significant difference in price, including the need for demolition of the existing building in Staunton and the requirement of a temporary facility. If the voters choose Staunton, the county will need to build a temporary facility to house courthouse functions during construction, move employees there and then move them back upon completion of the new courthouse. The Verona location only requires moving employees once.

When asked for a rough timeline on construction, Fitzgerald said construction planning likely would not be complete until late Fall 2023, and from there, it would likely be an 18–24-month project. The Staunton facility would likely take longer because of the need to demolish the existing building.

“I cannot imagine any logical person not looking at these things and saying, ‘this is a no-brainer,’” Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber said of the decision facing residents.

Garber indicated that no matter where the county residents voted to build, tax increases were a near-certainty to fund the projects.

“I think simple math would tell you that we don’t have that kind of money laying around, and yes, it would involve that,” Garber said of tax increases. “Either that or you cut core services. That’s a lot of money, so I think it’s logical [tax increases] would happen.”

The fate of the 1901 courthouse in downtown Staunton is not finalized, but Garber said the county is negotiating with groups who will re-purpose the building.

“It is certainly our hope that somebody has it and utilizes it well,” Garber said. “Hopefully, it’s somebody that has their own funding so that it does not become an issue with us.”

As Election Day approaches, the county officials said they will hold more public forums to educate the public on the choice that is before them.

“As we all know, rumors just fly around, and it’s very important that we communicate the facts to the citizens,” Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter said.