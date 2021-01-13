Augusta County Planning Commission decides Round Hill Solar Project not in compliance with comp plan

At Tuesday’s public hearing, Augusta County residents, many of whom lived on parcels of land in close proximity to the project, packed into the government center to voice their views on the proposed project by Round Hill Solar LLC. The project, consisting of 11 parcels owned by the Bocock and Bradley families, would have 560 acres in photovoltaic panels, situated in smaller buffered pods, and over 300 acres in vegetative buffers as setbacks, screening, and in the riparian areas. Under the agreement, the land would house solar panels for 35 years and at the end of the lease the developer would have to return to the land to agricultural production.

Most of those commenting in person, by email, and by virtual hookup expressed concerns about the obstruction of their views. Some were worried about views dominated by large swaths of solar arrays, while others commented that they were concerned that the trees proposed to be planted to buffer the view would grow too tall and block their views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A smaller number of people spoke in favor of the project, noting that it provided more wildlife habitat than was currently on the property, while allowing the land to remain undeveloped thus avoiding issues involved with development included increased traffic and higher taxes.