Augusta County Planning Commission recommends approving one-million square foot warehouse

Several nearby residents to the sited project spoke during public comment to voice their concerns with the potential traffic effects, even with proffers in place to attempt to mitigate issues. Rosemary Marshall, who lives on Ramsey Road, said the rise in industrial traffic would hinder essential travel of county residents, such as to Augusta Health.

“Tractor-trailer traffic, and all that extra traffic, is really going to shut off a large portion of that lower Augusta County and Stuarts Draft area,” Marshall said. “I’m concerned that there are very few other people in the community that know about this. I feel like, after having run many projects that were large, the more voices you have, the better end result you get.”

Zan Erskine, the general manager of James River Equipment on Expo Road, questioned how the facility’s retention ponds would contain all of the water runoff onsite.

“The [retention pond] that’s closest to my building is larger than the one that’s currently in place, but I don’t think it’s anywhere near adequate enough,” Erskine said. “I think we would face some real potential backlash and repercussions if that wasn’t properly addressed.”

Erskine said a flood with dramatic runoff could lead to millions of dollars in damages to equipment at his business.