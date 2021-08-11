Augusta County Planning Commission recommends approving one-million square foot warehouse

VERONA — The Augusta County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval on Tuesday night of rezoning 105 acres in Fishersville for the construction of an approximately one-million square foot warehouse.
The proposed rezoning of the land, located near Tinkling Spring Road and Ramsey Road, is from general business and multi-family residential to general industrial. Steven Meade, an attorney representing the applicant, said the reason for the rezoning was the lack of interest in developing the land for business or residentially.
The request will now go before the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 25. If approved, Meade pointed to a similar warehouse in Chesapeake that was constructed in 18 months as the type of timetable the county could be looking at.
“It can happen that fast for Augusta County as well,” Meade said.
The intention is for the warehouse to be leased by a national retailer, which Meade said the applicant, Panattoni Development Company, has already begun to identify possible tenants.
The site plan for the warehouse includes four points of entry, 96 loading docks, 406 trailer parking stalls and 1,020 car parking stalls.
As a part of the proffers attached to the project, two 12-foot lanes will be added to Ramsey Road to help mitigate the traffic effects of the increase in tractor-trailers. Vegetation, and fences where necessary, are planned to prevent visual impact for surrounding areas.
Several nearby residents to the sited project spoke during public comment to voice their concerns with the potential traffic effects, even with proffers in place to attempt to mitigate issues. Rosemary Marshall, who lives on Ramsey Road, said the rise in industrial traffic would hinder essential travel of county residents, such as to Augusta Health.
“Tractor-trailer traffic, and all that extra traffic, is really going to shut off a large portion of that lower Augusta County and Stuarts Draft area,” Marshall said. “I’m concerned that there are very few other people in the community that know about this. I feel like, after having run many projects that were large, the more voices you have, the better end result you get.”
Zan Erskine, the general manager of James River Equipment on Expo Road, questioned how the facility’s retention ponds would contain all of the water runoff onsite.
“The [retention pond] that’s closest to my building is larger than the one that’s currently in place, but I don’t think it’s anywhere near adequate enough,” Erskine said. “I think we would face some real potential backlash and repercussions if that wasn’t properly addressed.”
Erskine said a flood with dramatic runoff could lead to millions of dollars in damages to equipment at his business.
Other speakers disagreed with approving a project this size with a vague site plan, but the Planning Commission made it clear that, if approved, the project’s plans would need to be satisfactory to the county.
Pastures planner Thom Jennings made the motion to approve, while Beverley Manor planner Greg Campbell seconded.
“It’s been a long time since this thing has been sitting here as multi-family and general business, and it hasn’t gone anywhere,” Jennings said. “It seems to me that now that we have the request to zone to industrial that it is the time to do that. I think it makes a whole lot of sense.”
The request will once again go before a public hearing at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 25.