Augusta County proposed budget does not include body, dashcams for deputies

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors held public hearings Wednesday related to its upcoming 2023 fiscal year budget, with much of the discussion centering around body and dash cameras for the sheriff’s office.

After nearly an hour of public comments from attendees, with most supporting the need for body cameras, Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton motioned to hold an official public hearing regarding body and dash cameras on April 27 before the board approved its budget. Pastures supervisor Pam Carter seconded the motion, but it was defeated 3-3. South River supervisor Steve Morelli joined Seaton and Carter, while North River supervisor Jeff Slaven was absent. Seaton proposed a similar motion at the board’s March 23 meeting, which also failed.

Speakers in favor of the board prioritizing body and dash cameras argued the purchase of the technology would make the county safer for officers and citizens alike. Sheriff Donald Smith formally requested body and in-car cameras for $3 million over the next five years in his requests to the board.

“It’s all about transparency for everyone and accountability,” McKenzie McQueary said. “There are people wrongly killed all the time by police officers, and there are also people that wrongly kill officers. Why wouldn’t you want a way to be able to see what actually happened instead of just taking someone’s word?”

Danny Link, of Mount Sidney, voiced opposition to prioritizing cameras over other expenses, as Smith himself prioritizes other equipment and raises for his deputies.

“These are the priorities of Sheriff Donald Smith. He is our professional, the one we have to rely on to make the decisions regarding his department,” Link said.

Aside from body cameras, Tracy Pyles, a former member of the Board of Supervisors and a News Virginian columnist, took issue with the proposed tax rates. The tax rates for the 2023 budget remain the same as in 2022, but Pyles argued the board unnecessarily raised the rates and can afford to lower them.

In 2021, Augusta County implemented a 15-cent cigarette tax, raised the meal and lodging tax by 50% and increased the personal property tax by 10 cents.

“You can easily put these back where they were and have plenty of money,” Pyles said. “I propose you go back to 58 cents on real estate and back to 2.50 on [personal property taxes].”

Although Pyles claimed the county was looking at a record surplus, Carter said Pyles' numbers were not accurate.

“Mr. Pyles continues to say that we have a large surplus, 'a record surplus' to quote him accurately. That is not true,” Carter said. “Mr. Pyles is very good at manipulating data and numbers to tell the story he wants heard. When he manipulated certain data, he failed to subtract very large amounts of money from the budget that we’re responsible for.”

The budget details $114.7 million in general fund spending, a 7% increase from the FY22 budget. Expected local revenues equal $100.3 million, also a 7% increase from FY22, while combined state and federal revenue decreases by around a million dollars to $13.1 million.

Augusta County’s proposed total contributions to schools is around $56 million, an increase of 3% over FY22. Of those funds, about $47.7 million goes directly into the school operating fund.

The supervisors will vote on the budget on April 27.

