Augusta County receives additional CARES act funding for broadband

The increased broadband connectivity improve distance learning, telework and telehealth capabilities in response to COVID-19 for underserved areas identified in Augusta County’s 2016 Broadband Telecommunications Strategic Plan. High speed internet will be available for those who subscribe or purchase the service. In the future, private funding through Lingo Networks will install FTTH connections.

Broadband has been a consistent topic of discussion at county school board meetings with board chairman Nick Collins even speaking with the Board of Supervisors about the county’s options to improve student options.

“We are so grateful to providers like Lingo Network for their willingness to partner with Augusta County to reach pockets of underserved citizens where the return on investment is not as great,” Carter said. “Standard county revenue cannot begin to cover the costs to finance this service, so it is our task to identify and obtain funding sources to cover the thousands of households which need this service. The investment of private companies is essential for broadband service in our most rural areas.”

Lingo Networks’ research has allowed them to plan and prepare to establish these fiber connections by Christmas.

Lingo Networks also partnered with the county for the Swoope Tower Fixed Wireless Project, which was announced on Nov. 9. The Swoope project will provide last-mile broadband connection and middle-mile infrastructure for 310 households in Swoope. Between the first two broadband grants — Swoope and another with New Hope Cooperative in New Hope — the total CARES Act funding for broadband reaches $900,441.

