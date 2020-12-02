Augusta County receives additional CARES act funding for broadband

A third round of CARES Act funding will aid Augusta County in expanding broadband coverage into areas between Churchville and Buffalo Gap, the county announced on Monday.
The county received its third grant towards dedicated for broadband use totaling $333,378 from the state as part of the federal relief efforts. The funding will help pay for the previously announced Lingo Networks Fiber Project, which costs $416,722.
Augusta County and Lingo Networks will split the remaining $83,344 in costs.
“Grants like these from the state and federal government are crucial to us so we can afford the overwhelming expense for getting broadband to our rural areas,” said Pam Carter, vice-chair of the board and member of the Augusta County broadband committee. “That’s why I feel so fortunate for Augusta County to recently receive more than $900,000 in broadband grant money to benefit the citizens of the county.”
Support Local Journalism
The rural fiber project will serve the Mountain Run residential area and households near the intersection of Heizer Tanyard and Jerusalem Chapel roads located between Churchville and Buffalo Gap. Last-mile fiber-to-the home (FTTH) for 36 households are included in the project along with middle-mile fiber infrastructure which can serve additional FTTH customers. According to preliminary research, at least 25 of the 36 households require broadband for income-related reasons.
The increased broadband connectivity improve distance learning, telework and telehealth capabilities in response to COVID-19 for underserved areas identified in Augusta County’s 2016 Broadband Telecommunications Strategic Plan. High speed internet will be available for those who subscribe or purchase the service. In the future, private funding through Lingo Networks will install FTTH connections.
Broadband has been a consistent topic of discussion at county school board meetings with board chairman Nick Collins even speaking with the Board of Supervisors about the county’s options to improve student options.
“We are so grateful to providers like Lingo Network for their willingness to partner with Augusta County to reach pockets of underserved citizens where the return on investment is not as great,” Carter said. “Standard county revenue cannot begin to cover the costs to finance this service, so it is our task to identify and obtain funding sources to cover the thousands of households which need this service. The investment of private companies is essential for broadband service in our most rural areas.”
Lingo Networks’ research has allowed them to plan and prepare to establish these fiber connections by Christmas.
Lingo Networks also partnered with the county for the Swoope Tower Fixed Wireless Project, which was announced on Nov. 9. The Swoope project will provide last-mile broadband connection and middle-mile infrastructure for 310 households in Swoope. Between the first two broadband grants — Swoope and another with New Hope Cooperative in New Hope — the total CARES Act funding for broadband reaches $900,441.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!