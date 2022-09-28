Augusta County receives update on broadband project

VERONA — With questions arising regarding coverage gaps, All Points Broadband delivered an update to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Thursday about the status of the agreement that is slated to provide broadband to unserved residents.

All Points entered a partnership with the county — along with Dominion Energy, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and seven other counties — in August of 2021. All Points representatives at the time pledged all unserved residents would receive broadband unless they were going to receive coverage in a separate project by other companies.

Kyle Rosner, the director of government affairs with All Points, illustrated a timeline that includes early fieldwork beginning in quarter one of 2023 and fiber construction beginning in quarter two of 2023. All Points expects customer installations beginning in quarter three of 2023 and substantial network completion in 2025.

Rosner encouraged supervisors to help spread the word on the project and manage expectations on the timeline.

“We want to make sure folks understand the scale of this project,” Rosner said.

Some supervisors raised questions about potential gaps in coverage. Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull said he knows residents in the Deerfield area are not served by any provider and not listed on any coverage maps.

“You can’t stand there and say, ‘We’re going to serve every house in Augusta County,’” Shull said. “Because it ain’t going to happen.”

Rosner and Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel explained some of the gaps are because other projects will bring expanded broadband access to the county. Rosner said if there are households who truly are not covered by any project, All Points wants to work with the county to ensure coverage, a promise Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter said she intends to hold the company to.

“We want to work through these. If there are ones that fell through the cracks, we want to make sure they are covered,” Rosner said.

County residents will have options for different plans under All Points.

The minimum level of internet will be $59.99 and is a fixed price that will only change upon inflation, Rosner said.

All Points will also offer faster services at $79.99, $99.99, and $109.99. There will be a $199 installation fee for customers. A discount of up to $30 will be offered to eligible low-income customers.