Augusta County residents voice opposition to redistricting maps

VERONA — Augusta County residents and members of the Board of Supervisors voiced concerns about the ongoing redistricting process during the board’s meeting Monday night.
The redistricting issues arose after the Virginia General Assembly decided that incarcerated individuals would no longer count towards a district’s population, and instead counting toward the last place an inmate resided.
The change in allocation left the Beverley Manor and Pastures districts falling behind in population numbers. Beverley Manor’s population under the new census is 9,805, while Pastures holds 9,277 residents. The closest district to these two is North River, with 10,866, with all four remaining districts exceeding 11,000.
County staff drafted the three map options after a series of community events for public input and advertising the maps ahead of Monday’s public hearing.
Several Middlebrook residents attended the meeting to express their opposition to the maps. All three drafted maps include redistricting portions of Little North Mountain from the Riverheads District to Pastures.
Speakers argued this redistricting would separate residents from the communities they are currently in and ask them to drive over the mountain to vote in communities they were not a part of.
“A lot of those people are very active in the community they serve,” said Jeff Gordon, of Middlebrook. “And that community is the Middlebrook, Greenville and the Riverheads community. … We try to be help and be involved in everything we can in that community. Nothing against the Pastures District, but I really don’t want to get moved to the Pastures District.”
Nancy Sorrells, a News Virginian contributor who served as the Riverheads representative on the Board of Supervisors for eight years, pointed out the distance between these residents’ homes and parts of the
“Every single option does a horrendous thing, and that is take a whole community and stick it over the mountain to a community they have no connection with whatsoever,” Sorrells said. “There’s only one road that goes over that mountain. From Middlebrook and Walkers Creek, you can see the lights of the prison, but it’d take you 45 minutes to get there.”
Others discussed issues with how voting would work under the new districts. The redistricting will not affect school boundaries but will change the school board member and supervisor you vote for, leading to parents voting for school board members that do not represent their child.
The deadline for submitting the finalized map is Dec. 8, but Riverheads representative Michael Shull wants the county to ask for an extension to make up for the late census data, which is usually received in March.
The deadline for submitting the finalized map is Dec. 8, but Riverheads representative Michael Shull wants the county to ask for an extension to make up for the late census data, which is usually received in March.
“If we’re six months behind on getting the information for the census, then we ought to be six months behind on getting mandated to do what needs to be done,” Shull said.
The board asked its attorney to evaluate the county’s options in the next few days, as re-drafting maps would likely require another public hearing.
Pastures representative Pam Carter touched on complaints received about a lack of communication about redistricting, saying she tried going door-to-door but did not reach many people. The county did send out letters, which County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said cost around $1,600 in shipping.
“That is probably one of our biggest challenges we face is how to communicate with citizens,” Carter said. “It’s not the good-ole read the newspaper days anymore, unfortunately, and you can only trust a portion of what’s on the internet, in my opinion. Radio is okay, but those ads don’t run very often, and they’re very expensive.”