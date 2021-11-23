Augusta County residents voice opposition to redistricting maps

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Sorrells, a News Virginian contributor who served as the Riverheads representative on the Board of Supervisors for eight years, pointed out the distance between these residents’ homes and parts of the

“Every single option does a horrendous thing, and that is take a whole community and stick it over the mountain to a community they have no connection with whatsoever,” Sorrells said. “There’s only one road that goes over that mountain. From Middlebrook and Walkers Creek, you can see the lights of the prison, but it’d take you 45 minutes to get there.”

Others discussed issues with how voting would work under the new districts. The redistricting will not affect school boundaries but will change the school board member and supervisor you vote for, leading to parents voting for school board members that do not represent their child.

The deadline for submitting the finalized map is Dec. 8, but Riverheads representative Michael Shull wants the county to ask for an extension to make up for the late census data, which is usually received in March.

