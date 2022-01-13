Augusta County reveals proposed voting precincts

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors began the redistricting process of determining voting precincts at its meeting on Wednesday by unveiling the proposed changes to precincts.

The board previously selected the redistricting map of the magisterial districts, which was certified by the attorney general on Monday, allowing the process to move forward to determining precincts.

The county is following state laws and mandates to determine the precincts, including the need for more than 500 registered voters per location but less than 5,000 registered voters. With these mandates, the county’s proposed precincts show some locations combined, while other districts receive entirely new precinct locations.

In the Pastures District, the Churchville Elementary and Churchville Fire precincts would be combined into one location at Churchville Elementary School.

In the North River District, the proposed maps include splitting up the Fort Defiance precinct to avoid encroaching upon the 5,000-voter maximum. The Fort Defiance precinct and the proposed new precinct will vote at Clymore Elementary.

The Wilson precinct will fall under the Beverley Manor District to match the new magisterial district lines, and it is proposed that residents will vote at Wilson Elementary.

The South River District has an additional precinct, which is split off from Ridgeview, while the Wayne District adds two new precincts. Riverheads and Middle River precincts remain unchanged.

The county posted an interactive map on its website on Thursday to allow residents to voice their opinions on the proposed precincts. A public hearing on the proposed map is tentatively set for February, according to a release from the county.

Residents who will be moved to a new precinct through the redistricting process will be notified ahead of the public hearing, Augusta County Senior Planner Leslie Tate said.

“Staff does plan to send out kind of a generic letter to anyone who would be changing to a new precinct or polling place to let them know of the public hearing,” Tate said.

