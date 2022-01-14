Augusta County School Board announces applicants for South River seat

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board has a few options for who will replace Tom Goforth in the South River seat.

Goforth announced his retirement in July, citing health issues, and served his last meeting in December. The board announced the search for an interim replacement earlier this month, and after the deadline for applications passed on Wednesday, four people had applied for the vacancy.

The applicants are Carolyn S. Bragg, Lauren L. Griffin, Douglas C. Ramsey and Stephen P. Troxell.

Bragg formerly served as the South River representative on the Board of Supervisors and currently serves on the Planning Commission. Griffin is a paralegal for the county. Troxell and Ramsey both have experience in county schools.

The school board will host a retreat on Thursday in which it will interview the applicants. Goforth’s replacement will be officially named at the board’s Feb. 3 meeting.

The interim member will serve through Dec. 31. In November, a special election takes place to determine who will fill the seat for the final year of Goforth’s scheduled term through Dec. 31, 2023.

The board will host a public hearing at its retreat on Jan. 20 to receive opinions from the community on who should fill the seat.

