Augusta County School Board approves calendar for 2021-22 academic year

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board on Thursday unanimously approved the academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

Students will start the school year on Aug. 10 and finish on May 25. However, it’s too early to tell what virtual instruction will look like for those students interested in the learning model next year.

Tina Kiracofe, director of instruction and instructional technology, said the division is awaiting guidance from the state regarding virtual learning. There is no allowance anticipated for providing virtual instruction on Mondays, Kiracofe said. The adopted calendar is a five-day-a-week calendar.

Although the division recognizes it might be challenging to provide a fully virtual learning model to students in lower grades during the upcoming school year, they see the need for it with students in higher grade levels, Kiracofe said.

The division is deciding whether they want to provide guidelines about which students can participate in virtual learning, Kiracofe said. Students hoping to do virtual learning need regular access to wi-fi and a proven track record for learning under that modality.