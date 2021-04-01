Augusta County School Board approves calendar for 2021-22 academic year

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board on Thursday unanimously approved the academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
Students will start the school year on Aug. 10 and finish on May 25. However, it’s too early to tell what virtual instruction will look like for those students interested in the learning model next year.
Tina Kiracofe, director of instruction and instructional technology, said the division is awaiting guidance from the state regarding virtual learning. There is no allowance anticipated for providing virtual instruction on Mondays, Kiracofe said. The adopted calendar is a five-day-a-week calendar.
Although the division recognizes it might be challenging to provide a fully virtual learning model to students in lower grades during the upcoming school year, they see the need for it with students in higher grade levels, Kiracofe said.
The division is deciding whether they want to provide guidelines about which students can participate in virtual learning, Kiracofe said. Students hoping to do virtual learning need regular access to wi-fi and a proven track record for learning under that modality.
Parent conferences are not listed on the 2021-22 calendar. Kiracofe said this was a conscious decision because it typically results in teachers in higher grade levels having another work day instead of meetings with parents. Instead, they encourage teachers and administrators to focus on communicating with families as needed and not waiting until September or February to have conversations, Kiracofe said.
“I think this year we’ve probably mastered a little more of the other forms of communication that we can use to be in touch with families and that’s becoming much more common,” Kiracofe said. “We have chosen to try to reserve those days for instruction or true teacher work days, but we will focus on parent conferences and parent communication on a daily basis as needed.”
Kiracofe also discussed students returning to school four days a week beginning Apr. 15. Based on 9,189 survey responses, an overall 79.6% of students plan to return to school for in-person instruction four days a week and 20.4% will remain virtual. At the elementary level, 87% of students return for in-person instruction, 81% at the middle school level and 70% at the high school level.
“A lot of those virtual students are high school students,” Kiracofe said. “We do have quite a few students who are working now thanks to the virtual learning [and] all throughout this year they’ve been able to manage both a job and school, so we’re making special arrangements for that as well.”