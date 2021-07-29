Augusta County School Board votes against transgender policies

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County School Board unanimously voted not to approve nondiscrimination policies that would have added language related to transgender students and bullying on Thursday evening at Wilson Memorial High School at a meeting which drew hundreds of residents.
The board decided against adding any additional policies because its members say the county’s antidiscrimination policy was already in compliance with Virginia Code 22.1-23.3, which discusses the treatment of transgender students.
The proposed model policies of transgender students by the Virginia Department of Education outlined ways to prevent discrimination against transgender students, including the use of their preferred pronouns and the ability to use bathrooms and facilities that match them.
Pastures representative Dr. John Ocheltree made the motion to not approve the policies and Middle River representative David Shiflett seconded. Ocheltree said he has four grandchildren in the Augusta County school system and takes issue with the VDOE’s proposed policies.
“Like many parents and grandparents, the Virginia Department of Education policy does not sit well with me,” Ocheltree said to the crowd. “I read and listened to all communications from parents, grandparents and members of the Pastures district, and I appreciate all of your concerns. In my 12 years on the Augusta County School Board, there is no topic that has brought more tension from my fellow citizens than this matter.”
Public comment lasted for nearly two hours as the attendees weighed in on the issue. Thirty-two speakers opposed the policies, while nine wanted the board to adopt the changes.
Speakers were assigned a two-minute time limit on their comments and throughout the night members who disagreed with the speaker frequently attempted to yell over the speaker’s voice to cut them off if they exceeded their time.
The speakers who opposed the policies voiced concerns about safety issues, parental and privacy rights, and religious freedom.
Dale Fair, a technology education teacher at Beverley Manor Middle School, said the policies would force him to not only go against what he believes is scientifically correct but what the Bible says. Fair said he would not lie to his students about the laws of gravity or physics and these policies were equivalent to doing so.
“In the same way that I will not lie about physics, I will not lie to my students on the science of what defines us as male and female,” Fair said. “Not only would this law, which is dictated by the state, force me to lie and go against the science, it would also force me to go against my creator who created us male and female.”
Terrance Williams, a worship pastor at First Baptist Grottoes, spoke against the aspects of the policies that prevent the school from informing parents if their child has changed gender identity or if a fellow student has.
“Our children cannot receive an aspirin or a cold medicine without our permission, but you want them to choose another gender without our knowledge,” Williams said. “We will not sit idly by while you allow an atmosphere of indoctrination in a K-12 setting.”
A transgender student from Wilson Memorial High School, Will Hawpe, spoke before the board in favor of the policies. Hawpe, a rising freshman, said he has identified as male for nearly his entire life, including presenting as male since the first grade.
Hawpe and his family approached the school in third grade to inform them of his preferred gender and were told he would still have to use the girl’s bathroom. Hawpe was uncomfortable using bathrooms that did not match his gender identity, and so he traveled to the school’s lone private bathroom, located in a separate building from his classrooms.
“This bothered me so much that I got my body on a schedule where I only had to go at lunch since the cafeteria was in that same building,” Hawpe said. “During my middle school years I would use the nurse’s bathroom as both a restroom and a locker room.”
Emily Sproul, the executive director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center and the parent of a transgender daughter, said while she would be unable to reach the minds of those “led by fear and misinformation,” she would speak to the LGBTQ youth in the county.
“We know that you are out there, but many of you are out there feeling alone, unsupported and scared,” Sproul said. “Know that we see you, we love you, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that you survive and thrive.”
The school board sent out a letter on July 22 stating the county did not have the legal authority to reject the state-mandated policies. However, counties around the state had already rejected the policies, and lawsuits appear to show funding is not in jeopardy for localities that voted no, according to a report from the Courthouse News Service.