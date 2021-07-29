Augusta County School Board votes against transgender policies

Public comment lasted for nearly two hours as the attendees weighed in on the issue. Thirty-two speakers opposed the policies, while nine wanted the board to adopt the changes.

Speakers were assigned a two-minute time limit on their comments and throughout the night members who disagreed with the speaker frequently attempted to yell over the speaker’s voice to cut them off if they exceeded their time.

The speakers who opposed the policies voiced concerns about safety issues, parental and privacy rights, and religious freedom.

Dale Fair, a technology education teacher at Beverley Manor Middle School, said the policies would force him to not only go against what he believes is scientifically correct but what the Bible says. Fair said he would not lie to his students about the laws of gravity or physics and these policies were equivalent to doing so.

“In the same way that I will not lie about physics, I will not lie to my students on the science of what defines us as male and female,” Fair said. “Not only would this law, which is dictated by the state, force me to lie and go against the science, it would also force me to go against my creator who created us male and female.”