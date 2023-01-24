Augusta County seeks long-term fire and rescue strategy

VERONA — Augusta County wants to chart a strategic future for fire and rescue in the county, and is searching for a consultant to help with that mission.

While the county now has 125 career fire-rescue personnel, volunteers are still an integral part of what happens in Virginia’s second-largest county in terms of land mass. Seventeen volunteer fire and rescue organizations in the county are staffed by 450 volunteers.

County supervisors were offered a proposal Monday by Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht to do a study by the Washington D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. The $91,000 cost of the study would help the county in designing a 10-year strategic plan and also identify gaps in the current county system.

Supervisors did not reach a consensus on the proposal Schacht presented. Schacht was directed to see if other localities in Virginia had recently completed a study. He was also told to see if another consultant used by the localities would make a proposal to Augusta County.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said such an arrangement would allow the county to avoid the formal process of requesting proposals, which can be lengthy.

Schacht said he hopes to have another consultant to present to the board by the Feb. 8 meeting. “Ultimately, we need a plan for the future,” he said.

The fire-rescue chief said the Center for Public Safety Management offered a good option, because they have seasoned fire-rescue people working for them. “They understand what we do,” he said. The center told Augusta County in a letter last month that they had performed 425 studies similar to what is needed in the county. Those studies have been done in communities as small as 8,000 and in Indianapolis, a city of 800,000.

Fitzgerald told supervisors that several of the departments in Augusta County are requesting additional manpower. The administrator said Tuesday in an email he anticipates having a list of requested personnel as part of the upcoming 2023-24 budget process.

The county administrator echoed Schacht’s thoughts. “We need direction. Several departments are asking for staff,” he said.