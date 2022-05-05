 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Augusta County sexual assault suspect arrested

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected of committing numerous sexual assaults from 2017 to 2020.

Jose Omar Carmona

The offender and the victim were acquaintances, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation started in March.

Arrested on Tuesday and charged was Jose Omar Carmona, 29. He was charged with three counts of sodomy by force, threat or intimidation; attempted rape by force or intimidation; rape by force or intimidation; aggravated sexual battery of a victim 13 years old; sexual abuse by custodian; abduction by force; assault on family or a household member and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Carmona was being held Wednesday without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

