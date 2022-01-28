Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith pleads with Board of Supervisors for deputy pay raises

VERONA — With the budget season approaching, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith pleaded with the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night to find money to provide raises for deputies.

Smith expressed frustrations with pursuing raises on a state-level, as legislators either do not follow through with raises or only raise the salaries for new hires. Smith said the county suffers from 40 years of compression pay, where long-tenured employees make the same or less than new employees in the same position. The starting pay for a deputy in Augusta County is currently $37,886.

“Since I’ve been sheriff, I’ve had a very good relationship with the board, and they’ve funded money. [The board] funded two or three percent raises when the state didn’t give us anything,” Smith said. “The deputies are very grateful for it, but if I can speak candidly, 3% of $36,000 is not a lot of money. They don’t see it. It doesn’t put food on their table.”

Smith voiced the desire to make Augusta County’s deputy pay closer to surrounding localities to avoid staff turnover.

“Find the money to try to get these salaries up to where they are competitive, and we are not a training ground for everybody else,” Smith said.

Augusta County deputies were involved in two shootings while responding to crimes in May 2021. The shootings spawned criticism from those who demanded body cameras for deputies. Smith said he will present the board with information on body cameras and vehicle cameras, as well as a pay study, next month as he emphasized how difficult 2020 was for his staff.

“I’m very proud of the men and women that protect this county, and I have their backs,” Smith said. “This past year, I can tell you, it’s been absolute hell. I can tell you the two officer-involved shootings in one week; it was hard on me, and it was hard on the staff, but we made it through together. We made it through a year of ‘F the police, take that badge off, you aren’t worth this.’ Those people don’t live here. Those people aren’t the county. That’s not our folks. Our folks support the sheriff’s office.”

The Board of Supervisors did approve the use of $380,100 of the county’s American Rescue Plan funding for equipment needs of the sheriff’s office. The American Rescue Plan funds are not eligible to go towards the deputy’s salaries.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.