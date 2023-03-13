VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office surrendered state accreditation eight years ago during the administration of former Sheriff Randy Fisher.

The department did so after $4,000 in money was discovered missing from an evidence room. Current Sheriff Donald Smith described the lack of accreditation as “a black cloud” that has hovered over his department ever since. A 2019 effort to regain accreditation did not succeed.

That cloud is no more. Earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the agency is fully accredited. The accrediting body is the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. That commission gave accreditation to the Sheriff’s Office by a unanimous vote. The accreditation is effective for the next four years.

“It’s a big deal for all of us,” said Smith, who gave credit for the approval to all of his staff. “Without the work of everyone at the Sheriff’s Office, this would not have been possible. Every employee was tasked with various duties, bought into the policies and procedures of the office, and adopted a professional mindset; this paid off tremendously,” Smith said in a statement.

According to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office needed to be accountable for 191 standards, most of which are mandatory. The Sberiff’s Office was responsible for conducting internal reviews of all 191 standards.

During December, the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission sent an on-site team to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the department. Three state assessors interviewed more than 14 employees and asked detailed questions about training, policy and equipment. An inspection of the Sheriff’s Office and facilities was also performed.

Other checks included a ride along with a Sheriff’s deputy and involved verification of property and evidence.

Maj. Brian Jenkins, the chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, said the assessment involved “looking deep” into the department.

Smith said he also appreciated community support regarding reaccreditation. “You all believed in us, kept our heads up and supported us when others did not and for that, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and I are very grateful,” he said.