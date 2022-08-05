 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Augusta County Sheriff reports bogus deputy telephone scam

  • 0

Augusta County residents have recently received calls from a 540 area code number by a person claiming to be a county sheriff’s deputy.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the person calling identifies as being Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the department.

If the telephone is not answered, a message is left asking for information and a call back. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person answering the return call sounds believable. But the public is warned that the calls are bogus.

The Sheriff’s Office will not call someone and ask for money to get out of warrants or threaten with arrest if money is not paid. The Sheriffs’ Office will also not ask you to purchase gift cards, for banking account information or any money in lieu of getting arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said should you get a call from (540) 997-3149 or anything similar and the person says they work for the Sheriff’s Office, hang up.

People are also reading…

The non-emergency number for the Sheriff’s Office is (540) 245-5333.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Virginia Beach says he’d been ‘fighting tirelessly’ for full custody

Father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Virginia Beach says he’d been ‘fighting tirelessly’ for full custody

The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in an Oceanfront hotel room this week was arraigned Wednesday on a felony child abuse charge. Leandra Andrade, 38, of Washington, arrived Tuesday at the Virginia Beach city jail, shortly after her release from a hospital. She’s being held without bond. Her arraignment was held in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. A bond ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert