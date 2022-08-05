Augusta County Sheriff reports bogus deputy telephone scam

Augusta County residents have recently received calls from a 540 area code number by a person claiming to be a county sheriff’s deputy.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the person calling identifies as being Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the department.

If the telephone is not answered, a message is left asking for information and a call back. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person answering the return call sounds believable. But the public is warned that the calls are bogus.

The Sheriff’s Office will not call someone and ask for money to get out of warrants or threaten with arrest if money is not paid. The Sheriffs’ Office will also not ask you to purchase gift cards, for banking account information or any money in lieu of getting arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said should you get a call from (540) 997-3149 or anything similar and the person says they work for the Sheriff’s Office, hang up.

The non-emergency number for the Sheriff’s Office is (540) 245-5333.