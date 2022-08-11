Augusta County Sheriff's Office receives grant funds to hire 12 school resource officers

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith announced Thursday that his department has received a nearly $800,000 state grant that will allow for the hiring of 12 new school resource officers for the county schools.

The $778,583 grant comes from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The Sheriff’s Office submitted a proposal earlier to the state agency. The funds cover the first year of personnel costs for the new positions.

The grant will enable the Sheriff’s Office to hire, train and deploy the 12 new officers.

Smith said the grant will enable the Sheriff’s Office to provide needed manpower to the Augusta County Schools.

“This grant funding will greatly assist our agency in fulfilling our goal of having a school resource officer assigned to all Augusta County Public Schools,” Smith said.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the funding eases the costs for the local government.

“We are grateful for the state funding that has helped ease the burden on local government and taxpayers for this important school safety initiative,” Fitzgerald said.