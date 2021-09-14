Augusta County, Staunton release statements on future of courthouse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board filed an appeal with the Staunton City Council but withdrew the appeal at the council’s request.

Since the failed expansion last year, the Board of Supervisors looked to the Atlantic Union Bank in Staunton as the “last avenue to pursue” for keeping the courthouse downtown. However, the two are unable to meet on a price, the county wrote.

“After considering the limited options available and, in light of not obtaining a resolution acceptable to the county, the city, and its citizens, the Board of Supervisors feels it has exhausted all viable options available to the county for locating the court facilities in the City of Staunton,” the board wrote.

Part of the constraints limiting the county is a failed referendum in 2016 to relocate the courthouse to Verona, which is a process that cannot be held again until 2026.

The City of Staunton responded to the statement on Tuesday afternoon and said they have supported the county in acquiring the bank.