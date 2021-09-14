Augusta County, Staunton release statements on future of courthouse

STAUNTON — Augusta County will go through a judicial process to resolve its issues with the courthouse, the Board of Supervisors announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement comes after the county received an order from the Circuit Court Chief Judge to address the need for a safe and secure courthouse facility. The order follows a failed attempt to renovate the courthouse by the county in the summer of 2020.
The county purchased properties adjacent to the courthouse in downtown Staunton and presented a plan to Staunton administrators that included demolition of buildings and expansion of the courthouse into a joint city-county juvenile and domestic relations court, general district court, and circuit court in addition to court-related services. The Board of Supervisors said in the statement that the plan, including demolition, was met with support from Staunton City Council members.
“Upon presenting the circuit courthouse expansion project to multiple city council members, they indicated general support for the project, which included demolition of smaller structures to provide way for a newly renovated circuit courthouse and expansion for three court systems,” the board wrote.
After presenting the plan, Augusta County applied for a certificate of appropriateness with the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission, which was denied after backlash from the community. Residents of Staunton and members of the Historic Preservation Commission said the plan dramatically altered the character of downtown Staunton.
The board filed an appeal with the Staunton City Council but withdrew the appeal at the council’s request.
Since the failed expansion last year, the Board of Supervisors looked to the Atlantic Union Bank in Staunton as the “last avenue to pursue” for keeping the courthouse downtown. However, the two are unable to meet on a price, the county wrote.
“After considering the limited options available and, in light of not obtaining a resolution acceptable to the county, the city, and its citizens, the Board of Supervisors feels it has exhausted all viable options available to the county for locating the court facilities in the City of Staunton,” the board wrote.
Part of the constraints limiting the county is a failed referendum in 2016 to relocate the courthouse to Verona, which is a process that cannot be held again until 2026.
The City of Staunton responded to the statement on Tuesday afternoon and said they have supported the county in acquiring the bank.
“The city cooperated fully with the county in its efforts to acquire and redevelop the bank property and is disappointed that those efforts have not met with success. City officials will evaluate the orders entered by the courts to determine an appropriate response on the part of the city,” Michelle Bixler, Staunton’s communications manager, wrote in a release.