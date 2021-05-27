Augusta County supervisor disagrees with sheriff's statement on body cameras

Chairman Gerald Garber said the board denied the funding during the budget process, along with numerous other requests by Smith.

With the way budgeting was approached by the county in 2021, the sheriff’s office was never in a position to come before the board and specifically request body cameras, Garber continued.

“We fund the sheriff’s office the same way we fund the school board. We give them the money and it’s up to them to prioritize it,” Garber said. “When we nickel and dime them to the point where they can’t buy the things that they need, let alone the things they might want, it is a factor.”

The discussion follows a pair of shootings in the county, beginning with a fatal shooting of a Grottoes man on May 14, followed by the shooting of Deonte Harris on May 20.

As well as to emphasize the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, there have been protests throughout the week in Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton to push for accountability and body cams for police in the Valley.

New Hope’s Tim Shipe has been one of the protestors, and he spoke before the board to advocate for body cams. They would not be a catch-all fix for the county but were a good first step, he said.