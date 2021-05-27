Augusta County supervisor disagrees with sheriff's statement on body cameras

VERONA — Following a series of protests around Augusta County and Waynesboro, Augusta County Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter disagreed with a recent social media post regarding body cameras by Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.
On May 19, Smith took to Facebook to answer questions surrounding body cameras after two men were shot by county deputies within one week. Smith said body cameras were a program that he has consistently pushed for as sheriff but has not been funded by the county as he prioritizes deputy wages, additional vehicles and protective gear because of budget constraints.
“The funding was not approved,” said Smith in a statement on Facebook. “Dash cameras were requested in the past in order to establish the needed infrastructure to begin an in-car camera program which would also include a body-worn system in the future. Due to multiple issues including the pandemic, budgets were restricted and conserved.”
Carter took issue with the wording of the post and said that since her election, the board has not voted on body cameras specifically.
“To say this board denied the purchase of body cams is not really accurate,” Carter said. “I just want things to be accurate and transparent. When you are accusing us of something, make sure it is factual.”
Chairman Gerald Garber said the board denied the funding during the budget process, along with numerous other requests by Smith.
With the way budgeting was approached by the county in 2021, the sheriff’s office was never in a position to come before the board and specifically request body cameras, Garber continued.
“We fund the sheriff’s office the same way we fund the school board. We give them the money and it’s up to them to prioritize it,” Garber said. “When we nickel and dime them to the point where they can’t buy the things that they need, let alone the things they might want, it is a factor.”
The discussion follows a pair of shootings in the county, beginning with a fatal shooting of a Grottoes man on May 14, followed by the shooting of Deonte Harris on May 20.
As well as to emphasize the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, there have been protests throughout the week in Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton to push for accountability and body cams for police in the Valley.
New Hope’s Tim Shipe has been one of the protestors, and he spoke before the board to advocate for body cams. They would not be a catch-all fix for the county but were a good first step, he said.
“People don’t trust the sheriff anymore,” Shipe said. “A lot of people in this county do, but what you have to realize is there a population of people in this county that do not. That population of people is the people who are being killed by them.”
Carter encouraged Smith to come before the board and provide specific data and studies related to body cams to allow the supervisors to mull over.
Smith responded to Carter’s concerns in a press release on Thursday, saying body cameras have been requested by the sheriff’s office to be included in the budget every year since 2018, but have been cut because of constraints.
“It is not my intention to be disrespectful to county administration, the board of supervisors, or the community,” Smith said. “The body camera issue is an extreme concern for some in the community due to the two recent officer-involved shooting incidents that are currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police. The attacks against me and my office continue because I will not make any comments about these incidents to the press. I am not able to comment until the investigation is concluded and the commonwealth’s attorney makes a determination. This is standard procedure, and I will not deviate from it.”