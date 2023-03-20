VERONA — Augusta County Supervisor Steve Morelli resigned his position representing the South River District on Monday.

Morelli, in the final year of his first term on the board, had served since 2020. He submitted his resignation Monday morning citing “personal reasons,” according to Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald expressed “thanks and sincere appreciation “ to Morelli for his service. The county administrator said details on replacing Morelli would be forthcoming from the county. His term expires on Dec. 31 and he was facing re-election. Morelli could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The news of Morelli’s resignation came during a monthly staff briefing supervisors receive. The briefings are now live streamed like regular board meetings are. The resignation was announced after supervisors met in closed session for more than an hour.

Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton asked that the board continue to live stream the announcement of Morelli’s resignation. Seaton, who had planned a statement regarding the resignation, withheld that statement.

But he said the news of the resignation needed to be public. “We need to have transparency,” Seaton said. Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter agreed with Seaton, saying such an action needed to be public.

The South River District covers the Stuarts Draft area and is home to a large amount of Augusta County’s industry, including Hershey Chocolate, McKee Foods, Hollister and the Target Distribution Center.

The district is also home to burgeoning residential development in the Stuarts Draft area.

A potential replacement for Morelli could be former Augusta County Supervisor Carolyn Bragg. She previously served South River, and is the current chairwoman of the Augusta County Planning Commission.

After Monday’s meeting, Fitzgerald said supervisors would soon receive applications for Morelli’s replacement. He said potential applicants must live in the district, and be registered voters. He said supervisors could ask that a letter of application be submitted before interviewing those interested.