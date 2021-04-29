Augusta County supervisors approve FY22 budget, tax hike

VERONA — Despite some disagreement Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 fiscal year budget with a 10-cent increase on personal property taxes.
The board voted 4-3 to approve the raise in the personal property tax rate from $2.50 to $2.60 per $100, which will account for about $650,000 in additional revenue for the county. Riverheads supervisor Michael Shull, Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton and Pastures supervisor Pam Carter voted against the increase.
Shull pointed to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law in March, as a reason to delay an increase in taxes until another year, as the supervisors are expecting around $14 million in funds from the stimulus package. No money from the act is set in stone with the treasury department yet.
“In my eyes, we don’t need to raise taxes right now,” Shull said. “We’re just coming out of a pandemic and everyone is having a difficult time. This money was set aside by the government to bridge the gap with the budget shortfalls.”
Carter said the county was not required to adopt a budget until July 1, which would give them time to see how grants could help with funding, but Beverley Manor supervisor Butch Wells said a change was needed.
“Last year, we had around $6 million in budget requests that we couldn’t even consider funding. This year, we have got another $9 million in budget requests that we can’t fund,” Wells said. “We have a very frugal, conservative staff. They’re not wasteful at all, so when our staff tells us those types of things are needed and we can’t even come close to funding them, that scares me.”
Carter and Seaton made a motion to keep the personal property tax rate at $2.50, but it was defeated 4-3. Wells and South River supervisor Steve Morelli made the motion to approve the tax hike, which succeeded.
In further budget discussion, Wells made a motion to reduce the number of additional fire-rescue positions added from 15 to 13 to allow for a cost-of-living raise of 5% for county employees. The motion was denied and the raise for county employees remained at 3%.
The county’s finalized budget will include $2.5 million in safety funds which will go to the 15 fire-rescue positions, a fire-rescue career development plan and funds for Middle River Regional Jail as they deal with overpopulation in the jail.
The finalized budget was then approved in a 5-2 vote by the board, with Carter and Shull being the only dissenting opinions.
Wednesday’s meeting comes after Seaton’s wife, Anne, died in a car crash on Friday night. Anne Seaton was well-known in Waynesboro and Augusta County in the music and political communities. Scott Seaton participated in Wednesday’s meeting by phone and wanted the community to know their support was appreciated.
“I want to say thank you for the prayers and support for my family as we go through this tragedy,” he said. “We were married happily for almost 30 years. I loved being her husband. My children are with me, and my many friends have been embracing us.”
North River supervisor Jeff Slaven voiced appreciation for Seaton continuing to fulfill his elected duties even amid the family tragedy.
“I would like for everyone in Wayne District to recognize the effort made by Dr. Seaton tonight to be a part of the process and to represent you,” Slaven said. “He could have easily bowed out of that, and he didn’t. The people in Wayne need to remember that they were represented tonight.”