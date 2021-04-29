Augusta County supervisors approve FY22 budget, tax hike

VERONA — Despite some disagreement Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 fiscal year budget with a 10-cent increase on personal property taxes.

The board voted 4-3 to approve the raise in the personal property tax rate from $2.50 to $2.60 per $100, which will account for about $650,000 in additional revenue for the county. Riverheads supervisor Michael Shull, Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton and Pastures supervisor Pam Carter voted against the increase.

Shull pointed to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law in March, as a reason to delay an increase in taxes until another year, as the supervisors are expecting around $14 million in funds from the stimulus package. No money from the act is set in stone with the treasury department yet.

“In my eyes, we don’t need to raise taxes right now,” Shull said. “We’re just coming out of a pandemic and everyone is having a difficult time. This money was set aside by the government to bridge the gap with the budget shortfalls.”

Carter said the county was not required to adopt a budget until July 1, which would give them time to see how grants could help with funding, but Beverley Manor supervisor Butch Wells said a change was needed.