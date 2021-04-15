Augusta County supervisors defend proposed tax increase

VERONA — Residents of Augusta County on both sides of the aisle let the board of supervisors know where they stand on a tax increase at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The board held a public hearing for the proposed fiscal budget for 2022 at the meeting, which features a 10-cent increase in personal property taxes.
The raise from $2.50 per $100 to $2.60 per $100 would provide the county with about $650,000 in additional revenue, according to the budget. While this is a 4% increase over the previous rate, it still trails behind Waynesboro and Staunton’s rates of $3.25 per $100 and $2.90 per $100, respectively.
Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter encouraged people throughout the week to come and speak against the tax rate, stating that Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton, Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull and herself all oppose the hike.
Two members of the community came out to speak against the proposed increase, while three spoke in favor. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith voiced his approval of the tax rate as a way to continue providing essential public safety services.
“If you move this county tax rate back to 50 cents, my deputies would starve to death,” Smith said. “I know the strain that a tax increase puts on the citizens of Augusta County, but I’m fighting tooth and nail to bring the sheriff’s office to where we can serve the community. The tax rate is very beneficial to the community, but it attracts a lot of people. I can’t keep providing the services to Augusta County that people expect if we don’t have the support and infrastructure in place.”
The sheriff’s department has faced several hardships getting funding to support their coverage of the area, Smith said. Smith has pushed for funds for drones and vehicles to aid his 38 deputies to cover the 971 square miles county.
The Virginia Compensation Board approved a 5% increase in pay for sheriff’s deputies in Augusta County, but the county’s FY22 only allocates a 3% increase. Smith asked the board to find a way to get his deputies the full increase as some of the county’s positions are unfunded by the compensation board.
“Please find the 5% increase for my deputies, they are worth it,” Smith said. “They’ve worked every day through this pandemic. They’ve sacrificed time with their families and done everything I’ve asked of them.”
Stephen Grepps, president of Augusta County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics 4664, said the tax increase and fire-rescue career development program will help the county sustain firefighters.
“For too long we have watched talented men and women who are recruited into our agency, only to leave in short order for better pay, realistic opportunities and vertical development in their careers,” he said.
Tracy Pyles, former chairman of the board and a columnist for the News Virginian, spoke against the tax increases the board has implemented since his departure in 2017.
“This budget represents the cumulative of three years of supervisors abusing taxpayers resulting in an additional annual transfer of $22 million in wealth from us to you,” Pyles said. “That’s about $700 per household of new taxes put our people. Before you, all previous boards believe agriculture was a blessing to be nurtured, not suffocated. Yet this board has seen fit to support tax increases directly and indirectly on farmers of over 50% since 2017.”
Property taxes are expected to make up 67% of the county’s revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, while other local taxes will account for an additional 16% of revenue. The reason for the increase is because spending will soon exceed revenue, according to Carter.
For those who are opposed to the increase, the answer for Augusta County is found in other areas instead of raising taxes during a pandemic.
“The timing could not be more ill-conceived and wrongheaded,” Rick Hanley, of Stuarts Draft, said. “We’re recovering from a pandemic and now is not the time to even entertain the fallacy of more tax hikes. If some of our residents and board members want to make a voluntary contribution to the county budget in order to cover the increase, then that is their right. It is not your right, however, to levy taxes that place an undue burden on those who do not want to pay more than what they have already done.”