Augusta County supervisors defend proposed tax increase

“This budget represents the cumulative of three years of supervisors abusing taxpayers resulting in an additional annual transfer of $22 million in wealth from us to you,” Pyles said. “That’s about $700 per household of new taxes put our people. Before you, all previous boards believe agriculture was a blessing to be nurtured, not suffocated. Yet this board has seen fit to support tax increases directly and indirectly on farmers of over 50% since 2017.”

Property taxes are expected to make up 67% of the county’s revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, while other local taxes will account for an additional 16% of revenue. The reason for the increase is because spending will soon exceed revenue, according to Carter.

For those who are opposed to the increase, the answer for Augusta County is found in other areas instead of raising taxes during a pandemic.