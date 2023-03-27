VERONA — Body cameras and dash cameras for Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies have been much debated and discussed for years.

Now, the equipment is on the verge of funding approval by the county’s board of supervisors.

Supervisors agreed Monday to advertise a 2023-34 budget of $119.7 million that includes a one-cent increase in the real estate tax. The increase in taxes would go to 64 cents per $100.

And if the budget is given final go ahead next month or May, it would include the $758,000 in funding to pay for the first year of the cost of the body and dash cameras.

County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the funding would cover the cameras for 80 Sheriff’s Office personnel. And he said the Virginia Code requires additional personnel. Two IT staff would be needed to handle the equipment for the Sheriff’s Office, and two assistant commonwealth’s attorneys must also be hired to review the footage.

County supervisors voted 4-2 to fund the cameras, but spent much of the day debating whether to do so.

Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton said having the cameras was a matter of public safety and transparency. He said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith had asked for the cameras since 2016.

North River District member Jeff Slaven, the vice chairman of the board, said he was not opposed to the cameras. But Slaven said the county is in the midst of a real estate reassessment, and he would prefer to wait until that is concluded. Slaven also said without the tax increase, the county had put together a balanced budget for the next fiscal year. He offered a motion to advertise the balanced budget and current 63-cent tax rate.

Other options to fund the body and dash cameras were discussed, including increasing the county’s cigarette tax by 15 cents. But none of the options put on the table Monday offered as reliable a revenue source as an increase in real estate taxes.

Beverley Manor District Supervisor Butch Wells, the former Staunton police chief, said a tax increase was the only way to fund the cameras.

While Augusta County residents said they favored the addition of the cameras by a two-to-one margin in a recent survey, Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull said it was more important to listen what each county supervisor’s constituents were saying.

Shull said each supervisor represents more than 10,000 residents, and the recent survey only had about 800 responses.

Voting in favor to advertise the increase tax rate and fund body and dash cameras were Seaton, Wells, Middle River District Supervisor Gerald Garber and Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter.

Slaven and Shull voted against advertising the one-cent increase and funding for the body and dash cameras.

A public hearing on the 2023-34 budget is scheduled for April 12 in Verona. Approval of the budget could be done in late April or early May.