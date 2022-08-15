Augusta County Supervisors to offer courthouse update Wednesday

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will offer updates on the Augusta County Courthouse referendum at a Wednesday morning press conference in Verona.

Augusta County Communications Manager Mia Kivlighan said the board will speak at the 10 a.m. Wednesday on a courthouse project for either Verona or Staunton. County voters will decide on those two options in November, but the referendum requires they have cost estimates 60 days prior to that.

The county has been awaiting cost estimates on a courthouse in Staunton or Verona from the architectural firm of Moseley Associates of Richmond. Augusta County has already spent $1.2 million on architectural work after the defeated 2016 courthouse referendum.

Supervisors have said the advantages of constructing a facility in Verona include having already available land near the county government center. If voters decide to keep the courthouse located in Staunton there would be the issues of demolishing the existing district courts building, providing temporary courts facilities and building a new courthouse.

Since the 2021, Augusta County has been under a court order requiring improvement of its courthouse facilities. The current courthouse in Staunton was built in 1901. While renovation and expansion of the current building was considered, Staunton’s Historic Preservation Commission vetoed demolition of buildings behind the courthouse.