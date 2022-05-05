Augusta County suspect arrested after multi-county chase

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection with a car pursuit that spanned three counties early Tuesday.

John Joseph Panzino of Callands, who was the driver of a sport utility vehicle that attempted to elude police, was charged with felony eluding and also was served with two probation violations from Staunton. A passenger in the SUV, Alexis Drew Monroe of Waynesboro, was served with two warrants from Henrico County for petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy observed an SUV stopped in the roadway on Barterbrook Road about midnight Tuesday. The driver looked to be slumped over the steering wheel.

When the deputy approached the SUV, the car accelerated. The deputy pursued the SUV and saw the car driving recklessly across double yellow lines and swerving into the opposing lane of travel. The pursuit continued into Nelson County and Albemarle County on Interstate 64. A Virginia State Police trooper attempted to contain the vehicle and slow it down. The SUV continued around the trooper and rammed into the Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Panzino and Monroe were taken into custody after crashing into the median. Neither was hurt nor were any Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Panzino was being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail. Monore was released on bond.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.