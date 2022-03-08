Augusta County teacher accused of 'inappropriate touching'

The Augusta County Sheriff is investigating allegations of inappropriate touching by a teacher at Wilson Memorial High School, officials announced Monday.

The Augusta County Schools said the teacher has been suspended from all activities at Wilson Memorial as a result of the allegations and investigation.

That investigation started on Feb. 25. Students involved in the allegations are being identified by the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the Augusta County Schools, child protective services of Shenandoah Valley Social Services has been notified.

And according to the Augusta County Schools, any similar complaints should be immediately referred to school administration.

“Any complaints involving any employee of the division are taken seriously,” the release said. “Complaints of misconduct are investigated thoroughly and appropriate action is taken promptly if warranted.”

The release encourages “all individuals in the school community to make prompt and detailed reports to administration of any alleged misconduct by any other person in the school community.”

