Augusta County to renovate juvenile court

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to renovate the Augusta Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court to add a temporary courtroom.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $212,118 project. Included in the costs are the renovation of a waiting room into a courtroom, adding two bailiffs, and the removal of records to a different location. The changes allow for an additional judge to work at the court to accommodate the added court days in 2021.
Augusta County Circuit Court Chief Judge William Chapman Goodwin said the plan is the best option for accounting for what the court needs.
“This is a very reasonable and cheap alternative,” Goodwin said. “They are overflowing. They have a new judge coming because of the caseload and they need another room for the judges to hold court in.”
The renovation of the waiting room will take about $14,000, which the court already possesses to cover the costs. The two additional bailiff positions will cost the county $110,000 total.
The transferal of records will take up the other sizable chunk of the cost at around $102,000. The records will be moved from shelves into metal containers. which means most of the cost is a one-time expense. Further relocations will be cheaper, according to Assistant to the County Administrator Candy Hensley.
Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull asked about the possibility of the county pushing to digitize some of the records.
“We need to lobby our legislators on digitizing our records, so we can delete a lot of this paperwork that we have,” Shull said.
Goodwin said the digitization of the records is unlikely, as juvenile records are not allowed to be scanned.
“I don’t think any of us will live long enough to see the records of juveniles digitized,” Goodwin said. “They have to keep those records until the child reaches the age of 29. It’s been that way since I started practicing law in 1978.”
The renovation to the juvenile court is projected to be completed by July 1.