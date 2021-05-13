Augusta County to renovate juvenile court

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to renovate the Augusta Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court to add a temporary courtroom.

The board voted unanimously to approve the $212,118 project. Included in the costs are the renovation of a waiting room into a courtroom, adding two bailiffs, and the removal of records to a different location. The changes allow for an additional judge to work at the court to accommodate the added court days in 2021.

Augusta County Circuit Court Chief Judge William Chapman Goodwin said the plan is the best option for accounting for what the court needs.

“This is a very reasonable and cheap alternative,” Goodwin said. “They are overflowing. They have a new judge coming because of the caseload and they need another room for the judges to hold court in.”

The renovation of the waiting room will take about $14,000, which the court already possesses to cover the costs. The two additional bailiff positions will cost the county $110,000 total.

