Augusta County tweaks ordinances for temporary farm housing

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors amended a trio of ordinances on Wednesday to clarify the differences between farm housing for guest stays at riding academies and stables and housing for seasonal workers.

The first ordinance amended changed the definition of bunkhouses to accessory quarters for temporary workers or customers at stables or riding academies. The amendment adds an entirely new definition for housing for seasonal workers.

“The additional clarity in definitions should aid in streamlining the permitting process and better define two uses that, while temporary in nature, would ultimately differ in location, duration of guest resident, and number of guests housed,” the county planning staff wrote in their comments before the meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second amendment allows bunkhouses as an accessory to agriculture as long as the structure is located on a lot or parcel larger than six acres and will contain no more than six people. The third amendment allows residents to submit a special use request to house more than six people in a bunkhouse in general agriculture districts.