Augusta County universal broadband project receives grant

Augusta County is a step closer to providing universal broadband for its residents.
The All Points Broadband Regional Project, which Augusta County and seven other localities are a part of, received a $95 million grant on Dec. 13 through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program. The grant will allow All Points to service about 40,000 unserved locations across the eight total counties.
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors agreed to partner with All Points at its Aug. 25 meeting, where the company laid out a plan that includes adding 650 miles of fiber to extend to all unserved locations in the county. While members of the board expressed concerns then about the details of the plan and whether it would lead to serving every resident, Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter promised to help oversee the project as it develops.
“It is our belief that this project will bring universal broadband service to all of Augusta County. That is the promise that All Points made to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors,” Carter said. “My plan is to hold them accountable to their commitment. As I stated earlier, we are eager to see broadband initiatives progress in rural areas. Such enterprises will benefit the citizens that have so enthusiastically advocated for service. Fulfillment of initiatives will culminate many years of work in the County.”
The VATI grants go along with a combined $59.3 million in matching funds from the eight counties linked to the project.
“Today is a historic day for Virginia and all of our partner counties,” said Jimmy Carr, chief executive officer of All Points. “Earlier this year, we established a unique partnership among All Points, Dominion Energy Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, and these eight counties to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to fully and finally bridge the digital divide with a project that will extend an all-fiber broadband network to all remaining unserved locations in each county.”
The timeframe for the deployment of the Augusta County project will be revealed in early 2022. Residents concerned that their locations will be missed while mapping unserved locations can go to fiber.allpointsbroadband.com and register their address.