Augusta County universal broadband project receives grant

Augusta County is a step closer to providing universal broadband for its residents.

The All Points Broadband Regional Project, which Augusta County and seven other localities are a part of, received a $95 million grant on Dec. 13 through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program. The grant will allow All Points to service about 40,000 unserved locations across the eight total counties.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors agreed to partner with All Points at its Aug. 25 meeting, where the company laid out a plan that includes adding 650 miles of fiber to extend to all unserved locations in the county. While members of the board expressed concerns then about the details of the plan and whether it would lead to serving every resident, Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter promised to help oversee the project as it develops.