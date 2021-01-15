Augusta County withdraws appeal in courthouse battle

“HSF thanks all who worked hard to support historic preservation and the special character of downtown Staunton,” the organization wrote. “We hope compatible solutions are being developed for the Augusta County Courts.”

In December, Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes, Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber, Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald and Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg released a statement discussing the efforts between the county and the City of Staunton to provide a project that preserves the historical nature of the district in the future.

“Augusta County and the City of Staunton are currently engaged in productive discussions regarding the proposed Augusta County courts complex,” they wrote. “The county and the city are together hopeful that their ongoing discussions will result in a project that serves the important needs of the county for years to come and, at the same time, preserves historic structures and the overall special character of the city’s downtown. Additional details about a joint approach to this project will be shared as they are confirmed.”

The failed courthouse expansion project cost the county over $1.6 million, according to spending reports given by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in September, which is just a fraction of the near $60 million price tag for the entire project. Residents will now have to wait to hear further updates on the plans for the courthouse.

