Augusta Health launching Vax the Valley series of events to push vaccination

In an effort to celebrate vaccination efforts and continue to administer doses to the community, Augusta Health and the Central Shenandoah District will host Vax the Valley events over the next three Saturdays, which will feature food, activities and vaccine clinics.
The festivities kick off Saturday at the Sunspots Pavilion in Staunton from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature live music, raffles and activities for children, as well as offering residents an opportunity to be vaccinated. The goal of the events is to create a fun way to engage the community in the continued goal for vaccination, said Isaac Izzillo, the director of COVID-19 vaccination and education at Augusta Health.
“We wanted to create an exciting family-friendly event to help energize and have a face, supportive, encouraging environment for people to come get their vaccines or have questions about the vaccine,” Izzillo said. “It’s also to help individuals in the community to have conversations with loved ones to encourage them to get vaccines and provide them with the correct information. We want the events to be vaccine-centric.”
The events also act as a celebration of Augusta Health’s efforts up until this point. As of the hospital’s July 19 update, 80,953 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 42,203 are fully vaccinated.
Despite the efforts of the hospital, some are still hesitant to receive the vaccine. Vax the Valley also will provide a way for clear and correct information on vaccination to be spread further.
“We have to be welcoming and empathetic that this is a unique situation that we’re in,” Izzillo said on how to approach those who don’t want to be vaccinated. “Some people have heavy hearts when it comes to receiving a vaccine, and we want to make sure they’re receiving the proper information. Approach is essential to having collaborative conversations with people in the community.”
As the country sees an uptick in the number of cases, Izzillo said the need for the vaccine remains as it has proven to be effective against the virus and its variants.
On July 31, Vax the Valley will be at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville from 1 to 7 p.m. The series of events will wrap up Aug. 7 at Constitution Park in Waynesboro from 4 to 7 p.m. The Fishersville and Waynesboro events will feature food trucks as well as other activities.
Beyond Vax the Valley and as the worst parts of the pandemic fade from view, Augusta Health is still dedicated to ensuring the local community is protected from COVID-19, Izzillo said.
“Our goal is to help our community reach herd immunity,” Izzillo said.