Augusta Health launching Vax the Valley series of events to push vaccination

In an effort to celebrate vaccination efforts and continue to administer doses to the community, Augusta Health and the Central Shenandoah District will host Vax the Valley events over the next three Saturdays, which will feature food, activities and vaccine clinics.

The festivities kick off Saturday at the Sunspots Pavilion in Staunton from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature live music, raffles and activities for children, as well as offering residents an opportunity to be vaccinated. The goal of the events is to create a fun way to engage the community in the continued goal for vaccination, said Isaac Izzillo, the director of COVID-19 vaccination and education at Augusta Health.

“We wanted to create an exciting family-friendly event to help energize and have a face, supportive, encouraging environment for people to come get their vaccines or have questions about the vaccine,” Izzillo said. “It’s also to help individuals in the community to have conversations with loved ones to encourage them to get vaccines and provide them with the correct information. We want the events to be vaccine-centric.”

The events also act as a celebration of Augusta Health’s efforts up until this point. As of the hospital’s July 19 update, 80,953 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 42,203 are fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}