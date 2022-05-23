Augusta Health limits visitation after COVID area surge

Augusta Health has updated patient visitation effective this week after a surge in COVID-19 transmission in the area and an increase in hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control are now reporting the transmission level of COVID-19 as high in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

The hospital said Monday that all non-COVID patients admitted to the hospital are allowed to have one visitor at a time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hospital said “Augusta Health recognizes that visits from family and friends are important to our patients. However, visitation restrictions are necessary at this time to protect our patients, team members, and community.”

The hospital said the change in policy is due to the increased prevalence, positivity rate and hospital admissions for COVID-19.

The census from COVID-19 has been rising. As of Monday, the COVID-19 census was 12, with three deaths over the past week. During the prior 24 hours prior to Monday morning, there were 20 new cases diagnosed at Augusta Health.

The testing positivity rate has also increased. During the first week of May, the positivity rate was 21.2 percent. That rate climbed to 23.1 percent for May 8-14. The positivity rate for April was 11.1 percent

Masking is required for all who come to Augusta Health facilities.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.