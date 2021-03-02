Augusta Health reaches 25,000 total vaccinations, 10,000 fully vaccinated

FISHERSVILLE – Augusta Health reached two significant milestones for community vaccine distribution this week, according to a press release from the hospital.

On Monday, March 1, the total of vaccination doses administered passed 25,000, and 1,147 community members received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Augusta Health.

On Tuesday, March 2, the 10,000th person received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine—marking 10,000 fully-vaccinated community members.

As of the end of the day on Monday, 26,057 vaccinations had been administered by Augusta Health since the start of vaccinations in December, according to the release.

This week, Augusta Health is planning for the expected arrival of 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

The addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the supply in Virginia and the local region is important because it will increase the number of community members who can be vaccinated in Augusta Health’s well-established Vaccination Clinic structure, according to the release.