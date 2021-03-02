Augusta Health reaches 25,000 total vaccinations, 10,000 fully vaccinated

FISHERSVILLE – Augusta Health reached two significant milestones for community vaccine distribution this week, according to a press release from the hospital.
On Monday, March 1, the total of vaccination doses administered passed 25,000, and 1,147 community members received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Augusta Health.
On Tuesday, March 2, the 10,000th person received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine—marking 10,000 fully-vaccinated community members.
As of the end of the day on Monday, 26,057 vaccinations had been administered by Augusta Health since the start of vaccinations in December, according to the release.
This week, Augusta Health is planning for the expected arrival of 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
The addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the supply in Virginia and the local region is important because it will increase the number of community members who can be vaccinated in Augusta Health’s well-established Vaccination Clinic structure, according to the release.
Augusta Health said that while Pfizer and Moderna are slightly more effective in preventing illness overall, all three vaccines have similar efficacy rates in preventing critical illness, hospitalization and death among those who do get sick from COVID-19.
Because it only requires one shot, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a good option for those with scheduling and mobility concerns. It comes with fewer severe side effects that are associated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the release.
On-campus clinics this week at Augusta Health will focus on those aged 65 and over who reside in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro and additional clinics for essential workers.
Scheduled offsite clinics are a pilot “Drive Through” clinic for those with mobility challenges on Thursday and a second dose clinic for the WARM Shelter, according to the release.
You can pre-register to be vaccinated at the Virginia Department of Health’s website vaccinate.virginia.gov. Once pre-registered, you will be contacted to notify you when you can schedule an appointment to receive your vaccine.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.