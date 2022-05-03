 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Augusta Health reports increase in COVID positive rates, low hospitalization

Augusta Health said the positive rate tests for COVID-19 increased dramatically during the month of April.

However, the hospital said there continues to be a low number of patients infected with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The hospital said in a Monday update that the COVID testing positivity rate for April 24-30 was 12.5 percent. The rate for the month of April was 11.1 percent. Those numbers contrast with a 6.9 percent rate the first week of April and a 7.9 percent positivity rate for the month of March.

As of Monday, the hospital said there were 2 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with no deaths during the past week.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. This week, Augusta Health will provide a community-based vaccination clinic at the WARM Shelters. On Saturday, May 14, the hospital will offer a vaccination clinic at Oak Grove Ministries outside Waynesboro.

Community organizations wishing to partner with Augusta Health on a vaccination clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information.

